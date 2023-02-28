The 26 Best Rihanna Fashion Moments That Shine Bright Like a Diamond

While Rihanna's primary claim to fame is music, the award-winning artist also has a major impact on beauty and style. Her inclusive lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, and her makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, are both smash hits, plus she's ventured into skincare with Fenty Skin and even worked with LVMH to launch Fenty, becoming the first Black woman to create an original luxury brand with the conglomerate. But while her business ventures already cement her as a fashion icon, RiRi also routinely turns heads with her red carpet looks and street style. From Met Gala moments to her unique take on pregnancy style, the star has so many iconic looks that we can't fit them all in one article—but that doesn't mean we didn't try. Keep reading for 27 of Rihanna's best fashion moments of all time.
Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show (2023)
For her highly anticipated performance at Super Bowl LVII, Rihanna took the stage in a custom three-piece Loewe look, an oversized custom Alaïa coat, and red Maison Margiela x Salomon sneakers (plus, some amazing Fenty Beauty red lipstick). The all-red ensemble subtly acted as a pregnancy announcement, as confirmed by her rep—the singer gave a peek at her baby bump through her unzipped flight suit.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere (2022)
RiRi is never one to shy away from a bold red carpet moment. For the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere, she wore a sequined Rick Owens gown with beige opera gloves and pointed-toe Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
Dior Fall/Winter 2022 Show (2022)
At Dior’s fall/winter 2022 runway show, the star went an edgier route with a sheer dress from the luxury house worn over a lace Savage x Fenty bra and panties set. She leaned into the gothic aesthetic with a black leather coat, knee-high black boots, and layered Chrome Hearts necklaces.
Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin Event (2022)
Rihanna continued to master maternity style with this metallic fringe ensemble from The Attico while celebrating Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin in 2022. She paired the lime green halter top and purple ombre pants with Chopard earrings, gold body jewelry, and Manolo Blahnik heels.
Gucci Fall/Winter 2022 Show (2022)
At Milan Fashion Week for the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022 show, Rihanna wore a black latex crop top, black pants featuring a dragon motif, and a lavender faux fur coat, all from the Italian house. The centerpiece, though, was her eye-catching metallic headpiece.
Fenty Beauty Ulta Launch (2022)
To celebrate the launch of Fenty Beauty at Ulta, Rihanna sparkled in a custom Coperni silver crop top and glitter maxi skirt. Continuing her inventive maternity style, she accessorized her baby bump with a diamond-encrusted belly chain from Messika.
Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Show (2021)
For the Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show, Rihanna quite literally shined bright like a diamond in a custom rhinestone-encrusted, yellow halter dress and hoodie combo from Bottega Veneta. As for shoes, the musician and entrepreneur wore champagne-colored Amina Muaddi pumps.
Barbados Presidential Inauguration Ceremony (2021)
In November 2021, Rihanna attended her native Barbados’s first presidential inauguration ceremony and was named the country's National Hero. For the ceremony, she wore a silky, one-shoulder orange gown by Bottega Veneta.
Fashion Awards (2019)
Rihanna’s style usually leans edgy, but for the 2019 Fashion Awards in London, her mint green look was reminiscent of a modern day Cinderella. The satin mini dress was from her own luxury brand, Fenty, and she paired it with matching gloves, a sheer wrap, and a sparkling choker to take home the Urban Luxe award.
Diamond Ball (2019)
Always one to bring the glamour, Rihanna stunned at her fifth annual Diamond Ball in a black Givenchy couture gown, which featured a turtleneck, a drop waist, and a voluminous, structured white skirt.
Fenty Beauty Artistry Talk (2019)
Attending a Fenty Beauty talk in Seoul, South Korea, RiRi looked ever the confident entrepreneur in a white Fenty pantsuit. The oversized silhouette helped her look to feel modern and effortlessly cool.
Met Gala (2018)
For the 2018 Met Gala, the "Heavenly Bodies" theme explored fashion's relationship to Catholicism, and Rihanna gave us just that. She attended the event—which she co-chaired—in an embellished corset mini dress and coat set by Maison Margiela paired with a beaded cardinal's hat and a diamond encrusted crucifix necklace.
Diamond Ball (2018)
For her 4th Annual Diamond Ball, which benefitted The Clara Lionel Foundation, Rihanna looked elegant in a lace Alexis Mabille catsuit with a voluminous overskirt, paired with Chopard jewelry.
Fenty Beauty Anniversary Event (2018)
Who doesn’t love a snakeskin moment? For Fenty Beauty’s 2018 anniversary event in Sydney, Australia, Rihanna wore a custom faux python mini dress and a matching bucket hat, courtesy of Versace.
Met Gala (2017)
In case you didn't know by now, when it comes to the Met Gala, Rihanna always understands the assignment. For the 2017 Met Gala, which celebrated the work of Rei Kawakubo, she wore an avant-garde Comme des Garçons piece from the brand’s fall 2016 collection.
New York City Street Style (2016)
It’s hard not to fall in love with Rihanna's style, especially in this look. One of the singer’s most iconic fashion moments happened on the streets of New York City, where she was spotted out in this heart-shaped Saint Laurent coat, styled with denim cutoffs, a baseball hat, and lace-up heels.
Met Gala (2015)
Forget the numerous omelette memes that resulted: Rihanna’s Met Gala 2015 ensemble was one for the books. Fitting the "China: Through the Looking Glass" theme, the star wore a Guo Pei couture gown that took up almost the entirety of the Met Steps, as any over-the-top look she's wearing should.
Grammy Awards (2015)
Rihanna was pretty in pink at the 2015 Grammy Awards, walking the red carpet in a Giambattista Valli couture gown that was a serious tulle moment. Her understated updo showed off her diamond cluster earrings, which was one of the only accessories she used to accompany this major statement.
iHeartRadio Music Awards (2014)
For the 2014 iHeart Radio Music Awards, Rihanna gave us this unforgettable punk-rock outfit. The '90s-inspired look came from Givenchy’s fall 2008 couture collection, and she paired the dress with an oversized leather jacket and plenty of accessories.
CFDA Fashion Awards (2014)
Another one of Rihanna’s most memorable looks was at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards, when she wore a sheer Swarovski-crystal-encrusted Adam Selman gown with matching gloves and hair scarf. Complete with a fur wrap, the glamorous ensemble was absolutely fitting for that year's Fashion Icon Award winner.
Grammy Awards (2013)
For the 55th Annual Grammy Awards, the musician walked the red carpet—fittingly—in a red Alaïa gown. While this look was more subtle compared to her future fashion moments, the effortless sophistication is what red carpet dreams are made of.
Grammy Awards (2011)
In what's perhaps one of the most memorable fashion moments in Grammy history, Rihanna attended the 2011 Grammy Awards in this tulle-and-sheer striped number from Jean Paul Gaultier. The result was a stunning balance of fun and glamour.
American Music Awards (2009)
Attending the American Music Awards during her Rated R era, that Rihanna reign just wouldn't let up when she showed up in this structural black and white gown, complete with rose cutouts. The full-blown statement was an early sign of all the iconic fashion to come.
BET Awards (2008)
In another iconic Giambattista Valli moment, Rihanna offered a modern twist on glamour in this highlighter yellow tulle gown for the 2008 BET Awards. A simple silver pendant completed the look.
Teen People Listening Lounge (2005)
Embodying Y2K at its finest, a 17-year-old Rihanna rocked low-rise jeans in 2005 like no other. Here, she paired the denim with a tie-dye crop top and gold body jewelry.
Z100 Jingle Ball (2005)
The 2005 Z100 Jingle Ball gave us another iconic low-rise moment from Rihanna. She embraced the underwear-as-an-accessory trend, which is having a resurgence at the moment, and finished the look with a sporty patchwork cropped tank.