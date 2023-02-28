The 26 Best Rihanna Fashion Moments That Shine Bright Like a Diamond

Published on 02/28/23
Rihanna wears a golden yellow embroidered Guo Pei gown with train to the 2015 Met Gala

While Rihanna's primary claim to fame is music, the award-winning artist also has a major impact on beauty and style. Her inclusive lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, and her makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, are both smash hits, plus she's ventured into skincare with Fenty Skin and even worked with LVMH to launch Fenty, becoming the first Black woman to create an original luxury brand with the conglomerate. But while her business ventures already cement her as a fashion icon, RiRi also routinely turns heads with her red carpet looks and street style. From Met Gala moments to her unique take on pregnancy style, the star has so many iconic looks that we can't fit them all in one article—but that doesn't mean we didn't try. Keep reading for 27 of Rihanna's best fashion moments of all time.

01 of 26

Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show (2023)

Rihanna wears a red jumpsuit and bodysuit on stage at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show

For her highly anticipated performance at Super Bowl LVII, Rihanna took the stage in a custom three-piece Loewe look, an oversized custom Alaïa coat, and red Maison Margiela x Salomon sneakers (plus, some amazing Fenty Beauty red lipstick). The all-red ensemble subtly acted as a pregnancy announcement, as confirmed by her rep—the singer gave a peek at her baby bump through her unzipped flight suit.

02 of 26

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere (2022)

Rihanna wears a sequined Rick Owens gown and beige gloves to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere

RiRi is never one to shy away from a bold red carpet moment. For the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere, she wore a sequined Rick Owens gown with beige opera gloves and pointed-toe Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

03 of 26

Dior Fall/Winter 2022 Show (2022)

Rihanna wears a sheer black dress with lingerie, a leather trench coat, and boots to the Dior Fall 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week

At Dior’s fall/winter 2022 runway show, the star went an edgier route with a sheer dress from the luxury house worn over a lace Savage x Fenty bra and panties set. She leaned into the gothic aesthetic with a black leather coat, knee-high black boots, and layered Chrome Hearts necklaces.

04 of 26

Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin Event (2022)

Rihanna wears a sparkly green shredded top and purple ombre pants to a Fenty Beauty event

Rihanna continued to master maternity style with this metallic fringe ensemble from The Attico while celebrating Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin in 2022. She paired the lime green halter top and purple ombre pants with Chopard earrings, gold body jewelry, and Manolo Blahnik heels.

05 of 26

Gucci Fall/Winter 2022 Show (2022)

Rihanna wears a black crop top, jeans with dragon embroidery, and purple fur coat to the Gucci Fall 2022 show

At Milan Fashion Week for the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022 show, Rihanna wore a black latex crop top, black pants featuring a dragon motif, and a lavender faux fur coat, all from the Italian house. The centerpiece, though, was her eye-catching metallic headpiece.

06 of 26

Fenty Beauty Ulta Launch (2022)

Rihanna wears a silver Coperni crop top and glitter maxi skirt to the Fenty Beauty launch at Ulta in 2022

To celebrate the launch of Fenty Beauty at Ulta, Rihanna sparkled in a custom Coperni silver crop top and glitter maxi skirt. Continuing her inventive maternity style, she accessorized her baby bump with a diamond-encrusted belly chain from Messika.

07 of 26

Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Show (2021)

Rihanna wears a yellow sequined look and pointed-toe heels to the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3

For the Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show, Rihanna quite literally shined bright like a diamond in a custom rhinestone-encrusted, yellow halter dress and hoodie combo from Bottega Veneta. As for shoes, the musician and entrepreneur wore champagne-colored Amina Muaddi pumps.

08 of 26

Barbados Presidential Inauguration Ceremony (2021)

Rihanna wears a one-shoulder orange Bottega Veneta gown to the Barbados presidential inauguration ceremony in 2021

In November 2021, Rihanna attended her native Barbados’s first presidential inauguration ceremony and was named the country's National Hero. For the ceremony, she wore a silky, one-shoulder orange gown by Bottega Veneta.

09 of 26

Fashion Awards (2019)

Rihanna wears a mint minidress and coat set by Fenty to the 2019 Fashion Awards in London

Rihanna’s style usually leans edgy, but for the 2019 Fashion Awards in London, her mint green look was reminiscent of a modern day Cinderella. The satin mini dress was from her own luxury brand, Fenty, and she paired it with matching gloves, a sheer wrap, and a sparkling choker to take home the Urban Luxe award.

10 of 26

Diamond Ball (2019)

Rihanna wears a black Givenchy couture dress with drop waist and white hoop skirt to the 2019 Diamond Ball

Always one to bring the glamour, Rihanna stunned at her fifth annual Diamond Ball in a black Givenchy couture gown, which featured a turtleneck, a drop waist, and a voluminous, structured white skirt.

11 of 26

Fenty Beauty Artistry Talk (2019)

Rihanna wears a white pantsuit to the Fenty Beauty artistry talk in Seoul in 2019

Attending a Fenty Beauty talk in Seoul, South Korea, RiRi looked ever the confident entrepreneur in a white Fenty pantsuit. The oversized silhouette helped her look to feel modern and effortlessly cool.

12 of 26

Met Gala (2018)

Rihanna wears a Maison Margiela mini dress, coat, and cardinal hat to the 2018 Met Gala

For the 2018 Met Gala, the "Heavenly Bodies" theme explored fashion's relationship to Catholicism, and Rihanna gave us just that. She attended the event—which she co-chaired—in an embellished corset mini dress and coat set by Maison Margiela paired with a beaded cardinal's hat and a diamond encrusted crucifix necklace.

13 of 26

Diamond Ball (2018)

Rihanna wears a lace catsuit with oversized bow and overskirt to her 4th annual Diamond Ball

For her 4th Annual Diamond Ball, which benefitted The Clara Lionel Foundation, Rihanna looked elegant in a lace Alexis Mabille catsuit with a voluminous overskirt, paired with Chopard jewelry.

14 of 26

Fenty Beauty Anniversary Event (2018)

Rihanna wears a python mini dress, bucket hat, and pointed toe heels to the Fenty Beauty anniversary event

Who doesn’t love a snakeskin moment? For Fenty Beauty’s 2018 anniversary event in Sydney, Australia, Rihanna wore a custom faux python mini dress and a matching bucket hat, courtesy of Versace.

15 of 26

Met Gala (2017)

Rihanna wears a voluminous avant garde Comme des Garcons dress to the 2017 Met Gala

In case you didn't know by now, when it comes to the Met Gala, Rihanna always understands the assignment. For the 2017 Met Gala, which celebrated the work of Rei Kawakubo, she wore an avant-garde Comme des Garçons piece from the brand’s fall 2016 collection.

16 of 26

New York City Street Style (2016)

Rihanna wears a fur heart top, denim shorts, and strappy heels while out in New York City

It’s hard not to fall in love with Rihanna's style, especially in this look. One of the singer’s most iconic fashion moments happened on the streets of New York City, where she was spotted out in this heart-shaped Saint Laurent coat, styled with denim cutoffs, a baseball hat, and lace-up heels.

17 of 26

Met Gala (2015)

Rihanna wears a yellow Guo Pei gown with embroidery and long train to the 2015 Met Gala

Forget the numerous omelette memes that resulted: Rihanna’s Met Gala 2015 ensemble was one for the books. Fitting the "China: Through the Looking Glass" theme, the star wore a Guo Pei couture gown that took up almost the entirety of the Met Steps, as any over-the-top look she's wearing should.

18 of 26

Grammy Awards (2015)

Rihanna wears a pink tulle Giambattista Valli gown and simple updo to the 2015 Grammy awards

Rihanna was pretty in pink at the 2015 Grammy Awards, walking the red carpet in a Giambattista Valli couture gown that was a serious tulle moment. Her understated updo showed off her diamond cluster earrings, which was one of the only accessories she used to accompany this major statement.

19 of 26

iHeartRadio Music Awards (2014)

Rihanna wears a black lace dress, leather jacket, layered necklaces, hoop earrings, and bantu knots

For the 2014 iHeart Radio Music Awards, Rihanna gave us this unforgettable punk-rock outfit. The '90s-inspired look came from Givenchy’s fall 2008 couture collection, and she paired the dress with an oversized leather jacket and plenty of accessories.

20 of 26

CFDA Fashion Awards (2014)

Rihanna wears a sheer Adam Selman gown with Swarovski crystals to the 2014 CFDA Awards

Another one of Rihanna’s most memorable looks was at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards, when she wore a sheer Swarovski-crystal-encrusted Adam Selman gown with matching gloves and hair scarf. Complete with a fur wrap, the glamorous ensemble was absolutely fitting for that year's Fashion Icon Award winner.

21 of 26

Grammy Awards (2013)

Rihanna wears a red Alaia gown with train to the 2013 Grammy Awards

For the 55th Annual Grammy Awards, the musician walked the red carpet—fittingly—in a red Alaïa gown. While this look was more subtle compared to her future fashion moments, the effortless sophistication is what red carpet dreams are made of.

22 of 26

Grammy Awards (2011)

Rihanna wears a layered tulle Jean Paul Gaultier dress to the 2011 Grammy Awards

In what's perhaps one of the most memorable fashion moments in Grammy history, Rihanna attended the 2011 Grammy Awards in this tulle-and-sheer striped number from Jean Paul Gaultier. The result was a stunning balance of fun and glamour.

23 of 26

American Music Awards (2009)

Rihanna wears a structural black and white dress with rose cutouts to the 2009 American Music Awards

Attending the American Music Awards during her Rated R era, that Rihanna reign just wouldn't let up when she showed up in this structural black and white gown, complete with rose cutouts. The full-blown statement was an early sign of all the iconic fashion to come.

24 of 26

BET Awards (2008)

Rihanna wears a neon yellow tulle gown to the 2008 BET Awards

In another iconic Giambattista Valli moment, Rihanna offered a modern twist on glamour in this highlighter yellow tulle gown for the 2008 BET Awards. A simple silver pendant completed the look.

25 of 26

Teen People Listening Lounge (2005)

Rihanna wears a pink tie-dye top, underwear, and light wash jeans to the Teen People Listening Lounge

Embodying Y2K at its finest, a 17-year-old Rihanna rocked low-rise jeans in 2005 like no other. Here, she paired the denim with a tie-dye crop top and gold body jewelry.

26 of 26

Z100 Jingle Ball (2005)

Rihanna wears a color block cropped tank top, red lace trim underwear, and low-rise jeans

The 2005 Z100 Jingle Ball gave us another iconic low-rise moment from Rihanna. She embraced the underwear-as-an-accessory trend, which is having a resurgence at the moment, and finished the look with a sporty patchwork cropped tank.

