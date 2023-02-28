The 26 Best Rihanna Fashion Moments That Shine Bright Like a Diamond

While Rihanna's primary claim to fame is music, the award-winning artist also has a major impact on beauty and style. Her inclusive lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, and her makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, are both smash hits, plus she's ventured into skincare with Fenty Skin and even worked with LVMH to launch Fenty, becoming the first Black woman to create an original luxury brand with the conglomerate. But while her business ventures already cement her as a fashion icon, RiRi also routinely turns heads with her red carpet looks and street style. From Met Gala moments to her unique take on pregnancy style, the star has so many iconic looks that we can't fit them all in one article—but that doesn't mean we didn't try. Keep reading for 27 of Rihanna's best fashion moments of all time.