Whether you love it or hate it, the mullet is making a comeback. In case you haven’t gotten the memo, the bold hairstyle that was once popularized by rockstars like David Bowie and Joan Jett is being reimagined in this new year. Best described as "business in the front and party in the back," celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Debby Ryan, and Halsey are daring to be different and proving that although the haircut is not for the faint of heart, it is achievable, and might even be...cool?﻿

So, who's responsible for catapulting the '80s trend back into relevance? We have to credit Rihanna, who was spotted on numerous occasions with the edgy look.

Ahead, we chatted with the singer’s go-to hairstylist to learn what inspired the hairstyle, along with tips on achieving the look (if you dare).

Mullet Hairstyles

Despite its reputation for being an adventurous haircut, the mullet has recently been embraced by those who are normally a bit squeamish about drastic hair transformations. Below, see how actress Debby Ryan left fans in a frenzy with the reveal of her freshly styled mullet last October.

In January, Keke Palmer displayed her fresh cut mullet as a visual representation of the saying, "new year, new ‘do."

This week, Halsey wowed her Instagram followers with the debut of her bright orange mullet that garnered a whopping one million likes in 24 hours.

Of course, we would be remiss if we did not mention how Rihanna "applied pressure" with the unveiling of her freshly cut mullet at the top of the new year.

According to her hairstylist Yusef, the inspiration behind the hairstyle—which Riri previously adorned back in 2013—was very much a collaborative (yet unplanned) decision while preparing for a photo shoot. "Honestly, cutting the mullet wasn't a thought out situation," the hairstylist shares with us exclusively. "While prepping for a shoot, I asked her, ‘should we cut it?’ And she's like, ‘let's do it."

Though the mullet didn’t make its debut in the photoshoot, Rihanna instantly fell in love with the edgy style. "She wanted something that she could feel effortlessly cool with no matter what she wore. The mullet allowed her to dress up or dress down," Yusef adds. "She already has an edgier vibe, and this style adds a bit of playfulness. It gives her more versatility to be the badass pretty girl she wants to be."

How to Style a Mullet

Although Yusef strongly advises against cutting a mullet at home, he did give us insight on the steps he took to achieve the look on the Needed Me singer. To start, the celebrity hairstylist opted for tools from his The Y by Yusef collection. "The six-piece Carbon Comb Set ($30) and the Rake Comb ($10) allowed me to easily create all the textures and shapes I desired," Yusef reveals. "I also used the Club Brush ($12) to keep the sides of her hair super flat and tapered."

Believing that less is more, Yusef opted to forgo a texturizer and a relaxer to straighten her hair. Instead, when cutting Rih’s hair, he kept things simple with moisture-enhancing products. "I used a lot of the ORS Olive Oil products to soften her hair before putting her under the dryer with the Hold & Shine Wrap/Set Mousse ($7) and wrap strips ($9)."

What to Know Before Getting a Mullet

Yusef strongly advises fans of the mullet to head to their local hair salon to achieve a professional look. However, he highly suggests the following tip to keep in mind during your appointment.

Think about your facial structure: Depending on the shape of your face, you may need to ask your hairstylist to soften your jawline with longer bangs or sideburns. It will make the style more playful. On the contrary, if you have a rounder face, you may want to ask your hairstylist for an edgier cut to toughen up your look.

For those looking for more information about obtaining a badass mullet on their own, the celebrity hairstylist teases that a masterclass is on its way.