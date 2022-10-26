15 Riding Boots That Will Make You Want to Pick Up Horseback Riding

We don’t know who needs to hear this, but you don’t need to be an equestrian in order to appreciate a good pair of riding boots. These tall, knee-high boots—which are often made with leather—are famous for their sophisticated style, which means they pair perfectly with nearly any fall outfit.
Fortunately, the best riding boots are available across a range of budgets, sizes, colors, designs, and price points. Although most are made with durable leather, a handful of them feature alternate materials like vegan leather or faux suede. Some have a pull-on-style design, while others are meant to be zippered, laced, or both. Meanwhile, those looking for an extra lift can choose from heels as high as 3.5 inches and up; alternatively, opt for a lower block heel for a more casual (and comfortable!) look. Lastly, for a fun, more modern twist, you can even opt for embellishments like pearls, buckles, or silver-tone accents.
With all this in mind, you can rest assured that there’s a riding boot out there to suit every budget and style—including a handful of wide-calf-approved picks, too! Read on for our favorite riding boots for fall 2022.
Available in both black and brown hues, these preppy Vince Camuto Alfella Knee High Riding Boots feature a durable leather construction and fabric lining. The 1.4-inch-tall heel adds an oh-so-subtle lift, too.
These western-inspired Sam Edelman Penny2 Wide Calf Leather Riding Boots are just as functional as they are fashionable thanks to their pull-on tab and back zipper closure.
Giddy up: These Vince Carleigh Riding Boots offer a convenient pull-on-style design and a minimalist-inspired silhouette.
For a fun take on the trend, opt for these Stuart Weitzman Pearl Moto Boots. The signature pearl embellishments add a feminine-inspired flair.
This classic riding boot from Jimmy Choo is constructed with super-soft Italian leather, making them well worth the splurge. The slightly high heel (2.7 inches) is ideal for a fun night out on the town, while the rubber soles offer excellent grip for everyday wear.
These sleek black leather boots from Loeffler Randall add a sophisticated touch to any look—be it a blazer and jeans or a chunky sweater dress.
For a versatile pair of boots that’ll last all season long, look no further than these Franco Sarto ones, which have a zippered back, pull-on tab, and leather construction. Choose from four colors: Black, dark brown, Bordeaux, and light brown.
These riding boots will have you looking—and feeling—polished and put together in almost no time. Choose from a classic black or cognac.
One of JJ Gray's signature riding boots, the Luther is inspired by field boots worn by Polo riders and features leather laces, a back zipper, and snap closure. The boot's cowhide leather will continue to age beautifully with each wear.
These pull-on riding boots have a smooth leather construction and asymmetrical hem at the top. While they're certainly an investment, they are one that you'll be reaching for season after season.
For a riding boot that’s just as comfortable as it is stylish, this pair from Looks Like Summer— which has a lug sole heel and side zipper—delivers.
This wallet-friendly find features faux leather, a striking belted detail at the ankle, and a rubber outsole for to keep you steady.
Perhaps these boots’ best feature—besides their budget-friendly price—is its statement-making buckle embellishment. We’d also be remiss not to mention the two-tone black and brown color blocking.
The Golden Goose Charlie Leather Riding Boots are a worthwhile splurge for their smooth calfskin construction, pull-on design, and leather lining. The silver-tone hardware on the heel adds edginess, too.
These sleek Aquatalia boots are constructed with Italian leather. Even better? They come complete with a protective waterproof finish to ensure durability— even through rain and snow. Oh, and did we mention they’re on major sale?