8 Rich Mom Style Staples That Will Make You Feel Expensive

Rich mom style has taken TikTok by storm. In fact, #richmom has hundreds of millions of views on the app. Many creators, including Chriselle Lim, Anna Reid, and @MalWearsColor, have taken to TikTok to share their styling tips. Similar to the coastal grandmother aesthetic, the rich mom look exudes timelessness and sophistication thanks to versatile wardrobe staples (think gold jewelry, button-down shirts, and stylish oversized sunglasses).

Below, we've rounded up eight rich mom fashion staples to make you look and feel expensive—even if you don't have the rich mom budget.

Leather Sandals

Leather sandals offer the perfect balance between style and durability. Plus, it's easy to dress them up or down depending on the occasion. For a truly timeless look, select a simple-yet-sophisticated neutral hue.

Gold Necklace

Finish off your rich mom look with a statement-making gold necklace. These chunky pendants are perfect for everyday wear since they add an oh-so-subtle sparkle.

Linen Button-Down

A linen button-down shirt is a rich mom style must-have. Not only are these lightweight shirts incredibly comfy, but they’re also great for layering, whether over your favorite tank or under a denim jacket or blazer. Cap off the look with matching pants for a sleek monochrome moment.

Wide-Leg Pants

No jeans, no problem. Instead, opt for a pair of wide-leg pants, which offer optimal comfort and chicness. What’s more, these breezy bottoms come in an array of fabrics and materials (from stretchy cotton blends to pure silk), which means options abound.

Maxi Dress

For a polished and put-together look that requires minimal effort, look no further than a maxi dress. These rich mom-approved frocks are available in a slew of colors and fabrics, making them the perfect picks for almost any occasion, be it a summer soirée or beach barbecue.

Matching Athleisure Set

Dressing for comfort doesn’t necessarily mean you have to sacrifice style. For example, take one of these matching athleisure sets, which practically scream rich mom energy. Think of them as the unofficial rich mom wardrobe staple.

Structured Handbag

Just like your favorite rich mom, a structured purse in a neutral hue exudes style and sophistication. Whether you prefer totes, top handles, or satchels, you can find a luxurious option in any style your heart desires.

Oversized Shades

Shield your eyes from the sun (and/or the paparazzi) with a trusty pair of oversized sunglasses—they're perfect for pilates, the beach, hot girl walks, grocery shopping, and more. Best of all, you can totally skip the eye makeup and still make a statement.