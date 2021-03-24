17 Ribbon Hairstyles to Wear for Any Occasion

We all have our go-to hairstyles: a quick, loose braid, a sassy high pony, maybe even a chic topknot every now and then. But, sometimes, these looks start to look a bit tired or perhaps under-done for a certain event. Ribbons can be the perfect addition to any hairstyle, adding new life to a tried-and-true favorite. A ribbon hairstyle has endless iterations, from a simple knot around a ponytail or bun to a full-blown ribbon braid.

Ribbons are showing up everywhere these days, from Instagram to the red carpet, but they are hardly a new trend. You may have quite a few childhood photos with bows and other ribbon accessories. It's hard to pinpoint the exact origin of ribbon hairstyles, but Shirley Temple and Frida Kahlo were two women who exemplified ribbon hairstyles in their lifetimes.

Ribbon hairstyles are easy to master on yourself with the help of either traditional ribbon or scarves. You can tailor these looks to your liking and spruce up your favorite 'do. For advice on how to master the ribbon hairstyle at home, we turned to two experts for their tips.