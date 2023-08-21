Hailey Bieber Says Rhode's New Launch Is the Finishing Touch to Her Strawberry Makeup Look

It's been a strawberry girl summer, and as a surprise to no one, it's all because of Hailey Bieber. Plenty of new launches and trends are based around the fruit—like the Glow Recipe Strawberry Pore Drops or the celeb-fave strawberry milk manicure—but Bieber made being a strawberry girl A Thing alll the way back in 2022 when she dropped her iconic (and delicious) Strawberry Glaze smoothie with trendy L.A. grocer, Erewhon. This summer, she's been leaning hard into strawberry-inspired beauty, and it turns out she was hinting at her newest launch all along—on August 28, Rhode drops its new Strawberry Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment ($16), in collaboration with Krispy Kreme.

All of the brand's Peptide Lip Treatment flavors are like dessert in a tube, so it was only a matter of time before the brand made a flavor based the sweet treat that inspires Bieber the most. “My skincare philosophy is to essentially look like a glazed doughnut,” Bieber tells Byrdie. “I always want hydrated, dewy, delicious skin, and that ethos has informed Rhode’s entire product assortment so far. I felt working directly with Krispy Kreme—given they are iconic for their glazed doughnuts—was a no-brainer and so fun for our customers.”

The Strawberry Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment is inspired by Krispy Kreme’s iconic limited-edition Strawberry Glaze doughnut. To celebrate the launch, Krispy Kreme will bring back the strawberry glazed doughnut from September 1-September 4, just in time for Labor Day Weekend.

If you can't procure a doughnut in time, the Strawberry Glazed Peptide Lip Treatment is a very good alternative. Like all of the fan-favorite Peptide Lip Treatments, the flavor is 100% vegan and enriched with ingredients like shea butter, babassu, peptides, and cupuaçu, which all work synergistically to provide pillowy soft lips and a high-shine, glazed finish.

The best part, though? It’s the perfect finishing touch to the strawberry makeup look, which Bieber can’t get enough of. “I’ve been gravitating toward this look all summer,” Bieber says of the makeup trend. “I love a flushed pink, sunkissed cheek and pop of color, as well as enhancing my natural freckles and beauty marks. I know this is a look that so many people have done before, but it’s been so fun seeing recreations of my version, and can’t wait to see Strawberry Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment integrated into routines as the final step!”

You can shop the Rhode Strawberry Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment for $16 on August 28 at rhodeskin.com.