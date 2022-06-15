Rhode's Peptide Lip Treatment Gives Me Plump, Pillowy-Soft Lips

Rhode's Peptide Lip Treatment has quickly become a daily staple. It leaves my lips plump and protected thanks to powerhouse ingredients like shea butter, peptides, cupuaçu, and babassu.

Lip care is an important part of my skincare routine. After thoroughly tending to my skin, I always show my lips some TLC. I'll usually start with a lip scrub, follow it up with a mask, and finish things off with a moisturizer. While glosses and balms are usually my go-to's, lately, I've been turning to powerhouse lip treatments to ensure my lips are healthy and hydrated all day.

Rhode's Peptide Lip Treatment is the newest addition to my lineup. "It's a multipurpose product, formulated to provide a hydrating, glazed appearance while protecting and restoring the delicate skin of your lips," says Dhaval Bhanusali, MD FAAD, Rhode's dermatologist in residence. How did it work for me? Read my honest review below.

Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment Best for: All skin types Uses: Protecting and plumping lips Key ingredients: shea butter, peptides, cupuaçu, babassu Byrdie Clean?: Yes Cruelty-free?: Yes Price: $16 About the brand: Rhode provides affordable, luxurious products with thoughtful intention that deliver gentle, effective skincare to help you invest in yourself for the long haul.

About My Lips: Constantly Dry

I have naturally dry skin, and my lips are no exception. My lips are prone to chapping and peeling, so I often reapply balms or glosses throughout the day to keep them soft and shiny. My perfect lip treatment is one that's loaded with nourishing ingredients that lock in moisture for hours. Needless to say, I was eager to see if Rhode's Peptide Lip Treatment could meet all my requirements.

The Feel: Comfy and Weightless

The brand describes the texture of the Peptide Lip Treatment as "a thick lip glaze that glides on smooth." Honestly, that's the most fitting descriptor. In my opinion, the texture is a happy medium between a balm and gloss. When you swipe it on, it feels incredibly comfortable and weightless on your lips. Most importantly, the formula isn't sticky or greasy.

The Ingredients: A Nourishing Blend

Olivia Hancock / Design by Tiana Crispino

Bhanusali says creating the Peptide Lip Treatment formula was a challenge. "We went through 10 to 15 variations, but once we got it, we all knew instantly," he says. "Aesthetically, it gives a plump glaze appearance that Hailey has become known for. Functionally, we wanted something that helped throughout the day but was also strong enough to serve as an overnight lip mask that leaves your lips feeling hydrated when you wake up."

The final version includes key ingredients like shea butter to moisturize, cupuaçu butter to maintain skin elasticity, and babassu to support the microbiome. However, peptides are the star of the formula. "Peptides are short chains of amino acids," says Ron Robinson, Rhode's chemist in residence. "When applied topically, they can act as messengers by triggering cells to produce more collagen and elastin as well as overall skin improvement. Here, they help to visibly plump and reduce the look of lines around the lip area."

The Results: Rejuvenated and Hydrated Lips

Olivia Hancock / Design by Tiana Crispino

It didn't take me long to realize that the Peptide Lip Treatment was going to be a new staple in my day and nighttime routine. The glaze-like texture of the product immediately impressed me, but of course, the performance is what matters most. When asked about the results users should expect, Robinson says, "Consumers will see an immediate boost in hydration. In the long-term, they will see reduced fine lines in the lips and improved fullness and smoothness."

After swiping it on, my lips were glossy and cushioned in moisture. Hours after applying, my lips remained pillowy-soft and quenched. While I'll have to keep testing to observe its effect on fine lines, I have noticed that my lips look plumper already. One of the additional joys of testing the Peptide Lip Treatment was getting to try each scent. In addition to the unscented version, Rhode offers both a Salted Caramel and a Watermelon Slice scent. Both scents are true to their name, with the former smelling like a gourmet scoop of salted caramel gelato and the latter being reminiscent of a fresh slice of watermelon in the summer. I keep all three in my bag and reach for a different scent depending on my mood. However, if you have sensitive skin or eczema, it may be best to avoid scented products, or do a patch test on a small area of skin to rule out irritation.

The Value: A Worthwhile Investment

Affordability is important to Rhode, so all the products are under $30. The Peptide Lip Treatment rings in at $16. For that price, you get 0.3 ounces of product. However, a little bit of product goes a long way, so one tube should last you a while. Based on its formula and performance, treating yourself to the Peptide Lip Treatment is a worthwhile investment.

Similar Products: You’ve Got Options

Paula's Choice Hyaluronic Acid + Peptide Lip Booster: The Paula's Choice lip treatment targets fine lines and prevents moisture loss. The Hyaluronic Acid + Peptide Lip Booster ($23) is formulated with a dynamic blend of moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid, firming peptides, and hydrating squalane.

Urban Skin Rx Hydrating Lip Treatment: Urban Skin Rx created this lip moisturizer to keep dry, chapped lips at bay. The Hydrating Lip Treatment ($18) is infused with vitamins, antioxidants, and peptides to hydrate, smooth, and soften your lips.