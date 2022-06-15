Rhode’s Peptide Glazing Fluid Is Hailey Bieber’s Signature Glow in a Bottle

Rhode's Peptide Glazing Fluid is a choose-your-own-adventure product—you can use the hybrid serum-gel before your moisturizer, on top of makeup, and/or throughout the day (whenever you need a little boost of glowy hydration). While it doesn’t yield glazed-doughnut shine once it dries down, it beautifully hydrates, plumps, and illuminates your skin.

It’s no secret that Hailey Bieber has enviable skin. She’s solidified herself as a genuine skinfluencer over the past few years (plus, she’s a fan of Dr. Barbara Sturm and Dieux, so I feel strongly that we’re kindred spirits) and made skincare a priority in her life and her social media presence. The thing is that there’s an ease about her that makes skincare feel less complicated—which, yes, is partly because of her genetics—but it also makes me believe she’s done her research and understands what a good product is all about. So when I had the opportunity to try her skincare collection (a curated line of just three simple products called Rhode), I was intrigued.

First on the list? Rhode’s Peptide Glazing Fluid, which, according to the brand, is a “hybrid serum-gel for dewy hydration” and the answer to your prayers for glazed-doughnut skin. It can be used any time of the day (morning, at night, and whenever you want a quick hydration drench in between), so I did just that for four weeks. Below, find my honest review and everything you need to know about Rhode’s Peptide Glazing Fluid.

Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid Best for: All skin types Uses: To add hydration as needed Key ingredients: Niacinamide, peptides, hyaluronic acid Byrdie Clean?: Yes Cruelty-free?: Yes Price: $29 About the brand: Rhode provides affordable, luxurious products with thoughtful intention that deliver gentle, effective skincare to help you invest in yourself for the long haul.

About My Skin: Combination and Sensitive

I live for shiny, dewy, practically blinding skin. I want all the glow. And my skin, while admittedly easy to deal with, is combination (think consistent congestion along my nose and chin and dryness everywhere else) and can be a bit sensitive. With that in mind, I have to be careful about which products I’m using to get those uber-radiant results. I can’t go too hard on acids, retinols, or other actives without starting slowly and hydrating generously whenever possible.

This all goes to say: As a glazed-doughnut skin devotee, I’m Rhode’s target audience. And as a beauty editor with a decade of testing skincare products under my belt, I’m also extremely discerning. So when Hailey Bieber sent over her new curated collection of skincare essentials, I couldn’t wait to try the one she’s aptly calling a Peptide Glazing Fluid.

Hallie Gould

The Feel: Lightweight and Glides Effortlessly

Immediately, I noticed how lightweight the formula is. I’m a sucker for a good texture and I tend to nix products when they don’t feel exciting to apply. Rhode's Peptide Glazing Fluid is comforting, viscous, and absorbs really quickly. And it glides so easily on the skin. I found myself saying “ahhh” and breathing deeply as I massaged it in each time (I’m not kidding). It feels hydrating on the skin but doesn’t linger or remain tacky like a richer formula would.

"The Glazing Fluid is a novel formulation," says Dhaval Bhanusali, MD FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist based in NYC and Rhode’s dermatologist in residence. “It sits somewhere between a cream, moisturizer, and gel.” And because of its unique texture and formulation, "It allows for a deep layer of hydration while remaining light on your skin and mixes well with makeup, allowing it to be a truly versatile essential," he adds.

Hallie Gould

The Ingredients: Sensitive-Skin Friendly

Niacinamide (aka vitamin B3): “Niacinamide is meant to calm the skin as an anti-inflammatory,” explains Bhanusali. It’s a really restorative ingredient that’s also shown to prevent the transfer of pigment within the skin, which can help reduce hyperpigmentation, as well as reduce redness, preserve hydration, and strengthen the skin barrier. It’s a superstar ingredient.

“Niacinamide is meant to calm the skin as an anti-inflammatory,” explains Bhanusali. It’s a really restorative ingredient that’s also shown to prevent the transfer of pigment within the skin, which can help reduce hyperpigmentation, as well as reduce redness, preserve hydration, and strengthen the skin barrier. It’s a superstar ingredient. Peptides: “Peptides improve skin renewal for long-term skin health, as well as improve texture and tone in the short term,” says Bhanusali. In fact, peptides have been proven to increase skin firmness and texture and to reduce wrinkles when applied topically to the skin."

“Peptides improve skin renewal for long-term skin health, as well as improve texture and tone in the short term,” says Bhanusali. In fact, peptides have been proven to increase skin firmness and texture and to reduce wrinkles when applied topically to the skin." Hyaluronic acid: The popular humectant we all know and love is a naturally occurring molecule found in your skin as well as the connective tissue in your body. It works to keep your skin moist and lubricated.

The popular humectant we all know and love is a naturally occurring molecule found in your skin as well as the connective tissue in your body. It works to keep your skin moist and lubricated. Marula oil: According to Bhanusali, marula oil is “rich in antioxidants and great for skin barrier repair.” It also seals in moisture and works as an anti-inflammatory.

Rhode / Hallie Gould / Design by Tiana Crispino

The Results: Hydrated, Yummy-Looking Skin

I really love this product. After four weeks of consistent application, I can truthfully say my skin is looking better than ever: Hydrated, dewy, soft, and smooth. I use a “half finger length”, as prescribed by the brand, during my morning routine and throw it in my bag for a boost around 3 p.m. when I want to feel (and look) refreshed. It’s a seamless fit in my routine and makes my goals of healthy, hydrated skin feel a little easier to achieve.

I’ve been applying it before my moisturizer (after my serums) and on top of makeup throughout the day for some extra hydration. It’s easy, fragrance-free, and doesn’t mess with your makeup if you’re applying it on top of concealer or foundation. In fact, I think it gives base makeup a more natural, real-skin look.

Short term, my skin looks visibly more hydrated. And according to Bhanusali, this product helps to support your natural skin health and barrier in the long term. One caveat: This product doesn’t keep a shiny finish (like a highlighter or cosmetic product); it’s more about creating a subtle, healthy glow.

Hallie Gould / Design by Tiana Crispino

The Value: A Great Deal

Tagged at $29, Rhode’s Peptide Glazing Fluid is a great deal. I’ve paid far higher prices for less exciting formulas. The bottle houses 1.7 ounces of product, which is more than most serums and on par with most moisturizers. A little goes a long way—remember how easily it glides?—and it’ll last you a few months if you’re using it once or twice a day.

Similar Products: You've Got Options

Tata Harper Hyaluronic Gel Moisturizer ($120): A lightweight but potent dose of hydration, this gel moisturizer uses chia seed water, marsh samphire, and tremella mushroom—along with hyaluronic acid—to keep your skin healthy and smooth (at a far higher price point).

Cocokind Chia Bounce Mask ($22): Like Glazing Fluid, this a hybrid, multi-use skincare product that adds moisture with a dewy finish. You can rinse it off, wear it overnight, or use it throughout the day to soothe and hydrate your skin. Key ingredients include panthenol, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide-rich spirulina.