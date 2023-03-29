A Yummy New Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment Flavor Is Coming

Few beauty brands reach collector-worthy status, but Hailey Bieber’s skincare brand, Rhode has undeniably earned that title. Rhode’s dewy products all deliver a Bieber-worthy glazed donut glow to the skin, and the Peptide Lip Treatment ($16) has quickly become the fan-favorite of the covetable collection. The glossy lip treatment has sold out and restocked in all three of its flavors too many times to count, and can be spotted in the bags of the coolest girls we know. On April 6, Rhode is adding to their repertoire with the Peptide Lip Treatment in a brand-new Passionfruit Jelly flavor.

The Product

There are plenty of things to love about the Peptide Lip Treatment, and Rhode fans flock to this formula since it both moisturizes the lips and adds a glazed sheen that lasts. The formula includes shea butter to hydrate; cupuaçu to promote elasticity; peptides to promote a plumped pout; and babassu that supports the microbiome and moisture levels. Although these ingredients provide long-term moisture and fullness with continued use, the instant gratification comes from this formula’s glossy sheen that never feels sticky or thick on the skin.

Cameron Hammond

The Flavor

The Peptide Lip Treatment already comes in three flavors—Watermelon Slice, Salted Caramel, and Unscented—and came in a limited-edition vanilla cake flavor for Bieber's birthday. This spring, another limited-edition flavor joins the lineup. Passionfruit Jelly includes notes of invigorating grapefruit, tangy passionfruit, and grounding jasmine petals that smells like a tropical escape. You can use it as a lip treatment, an overnight lip mask, or as a high-sheen topper for your favorite lip combos.

Cameron Hammond

The accompanying campaign looks as good as the flavor smells, featuring none other than Mrs. Bieber herself. Passionfruit Jelly has a tropical-inspired scent, so the campaign was shot in Anguilla, where you can see Bieber enjoying the sun and the flavor's namesake fruit.

Warm weather that calls for bright fruits and beachside days may feel out of reach as we exit the grasp of a cold winter, but at least we can pretend it's summer with Rhode’s latest launch.

The Rhode Passionfruit Jelly Peptide Lip Treatment will be availble on April 6 for $16 on rhodeskin.com. You can join the waitlist here.