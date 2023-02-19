The New Rhode Kit Is Full of Hailey Bieber's "Essential Products"

Celebrities stand at the forefront of the latest trends, but almost no one can compare to the absolute chokehold that Hailey Bieber has on the beauty industry. Her glazed skin is coveted by many (even J. Lo is a fan), which led her skincare brand, Rhode, to insurmountable levels of success with its dew-enhancing skincare products. After countless sell-outs of its mainstay formulas, like the Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid ($29), Rhode Barrier Restore Cream ($29), and the viral Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment ($16), you can now purchase The Rhode Kit—which includes all five of the brand’s products in a collectible Rhode grey box—at least until it sells out, which it's bound to do.



“The launch of the rhode kit allows our community to experience all of our essential products, in one place; our iconic grey box," Bieber tells Byrdie exclusively. "Our formulations truly complement each other and together, create an intentional, daily skincare routine.” Much like Bieber herself, Rhode has a cult following, which makes sense as to why the waitlist for The Rhode Kit reached hype-beast levels—the brand tells us that a whopping 209k people joined the waitlist before the launch.

The brand knew The Rhode Kit would be a hit, which is why it tapped some of the leading it-girls for its digital campaign—Alva Claire, Alek Wek, and Elsa Hosk were all photographed by Davis Bates, touting glazed skin and lips.

The Rhode Kit includes all five SKUs that Rhode currently offers. If you need a refresher, here's a little more about what's inside:

The Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid is the industry’s worst-kept secret (because everyone can't stop talking about it) for achieving glass-like glazed skin. It has a gel-like consistency that soaks into the skin immediately and includes ingredients like peptides to plump and smooth the skin, niacinamide to brighten the complexion and provide antioxidant protection, hyaluronic acid to give a juicy glow to the skin, and marula oil to support the skin's barrier.

If you think that moisturizers aren't your thing, consider making that decision after you try the Rhode Barrier Restore Cream. This cream softens the skin and supports the moisture barrier with ingredients like squalane and fatty acid-rich shea butter, while smoothing out fine lines with peptides. You'll also find antioxidant benefits inside this cream, thanks to acai and niacinamide. Honestly, its silky texture and lightweight feel will probably turn you into a moisturizer convert.

The Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment has sold out so many times that we lost count. The glossy lip treatment comes in three flavors including Unscented, Watermelon Slice, and Salted Caramel, which are all included in The Rhode Kit. Like all of Rhode's current products, the lip treatment includes peptides to plump and smooth lips, plus cupuaçu to support elasticity. The Peptide Lip Treatment is Bieber's go-to product for creating a juicy pout and keeping the lips moisturized for hours with shea butter and babassu.

Altogether, these products amount to a grand total of $106. However, you can head to rhodeskin.com to purchase Rhode's glazed skin essentials for $95—but act fast.