Rhode's Barrier Restore Cream Is the White T-Shirt of Skincare

Beauty enthusiasts range from minimalists to maximalists, and Hailey Bieber falls on the “less is more” side. It’s why the model’s simple approach to style and beauty is coveted by her millions of social media fans. Bieber bottled her secrets to glowing skin with her new beauty line, Rhode (coined after her middle name).

The Rhode skincare collection comprises three staple products that can be cocktailed together or woven into your current beauty routine. They include Peptide Lip Treatment, a restorative balm for moisturized lips; Peptide Glazing Fluid, for Bieber’s trademark "glazed doughnut skin"; and Barrier Restore Cream, a concentrated moisturizer to replenish dry skin. When samples of the line hit the Byrdie beauty desks, I was immediately intrigued by the moisturizer, so I snagged it to test it out

Bieber formulated Rhode’s lineup with board-certified dermatologist Dhaval Bhanusali, MD FAAD, and cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson. Together, the trio landed on rich moisturizer formula set to repair and calm skin, a primary concern of Bieber's. “Hailey has been public about her sensitive skin and the formula is centered around calming and supporting the skin,” Bhanusali says. “We wanted to provide maximum benefits while still being suitable for all skin types.”

I got to try Rhode’s BRC before it hit shelves. Ahead, read everything you need to know about Rhode’s BRC, along with my honest thoughts.

Best for: Normal to dry skin. Uses: To replenish and moisturize dry skin. Potential allergens: None Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $29 Key ingredients: shea butter, squalene, peptides, niacinamide About the brand: Rhode is a skincare line created by Hailey Bieber that’s designed to make achieving healthy, radiant skin an easy, luxurious experience.

About My Skin: Parched and stressed

My skin is usually on the combination side, but lately, traveling, stress, and laziness have left my pores drier than usual, making me the perfect candidate for BRC. “Skin that might’ve been normal before yet becomes dry, sensitive, and easily irritated are telltale signs of a compromised barrier,” Robinson explains.

I’ve also been breaking out and struggling with hyperpigmentation, so I use a lot of exfoliating products. I’m constantly hunting for moisture-rich creams to plump and hydrate my skin when I’m feeling extra dehydrated.

Aimee Simeon/Byrdie

The Ingredients: Plumping and hydrating

When seeking out moisturizers for my skin, I always look for thick formulas that make my skin feel like they’re wrapped in a warm blanket. This formula is packed with shea butter, squalene, peptides, and niacinamide to deeply hydrate, plump, and reduce the appearance of fine lines. Combined, Bhanusali says that BRC helps retain moisture and stay hydrated. “The peptides in the BRC help with fine lines, as well as enhance moisture and barrier reinforcement. The formula is topped off with acai to protect the skin from free radicals,” he explains.

You can also rest assured that the formula is cruelty-, fragrance-, and gluten-free, plus it’s vegan. Rhode’s packaging is also made with 30% post-consumer recycled materials.

How to use: An everyday moisturizer

Bhanusali recommends applying the product daily to clean skin in the morning or evening. “This is a great treatment for anyone who wants intense hydration and to support inflamed skin,” he says.

My skin was so dry that I used a lot more than what was recommended to feel adequately hydrated. It’s also worth noting that I applied it on top of my usual skincare, including a face mist and a blemish serum. I could also see this being a nice topcoat on a nighttime face oil or serum to lock in moisture.

The Results: Soothed, softer skin

I applied a few layers of BRC and was pleasantly surprised at how it melted into my skin without feeling goopy or sticky. It’s the perfect everyday moisturizer and can serve a purpose in any routine, from stripped-down to multi-step. My skin stayed soft and nourished for hours, and I didn’t notice or feel any dry patches throughout the day.

Aimee Simeon/Byrdie

The Value: Comparable to similar products

Rhode’s BCR will run you $29 for 1.7 ounces of product, which feels steep for the size, but it’s comparable with other formulas in the $20 range.

Similar products: You’ve got options

The Inkey List Peptide Moisturizer ($15): This lightweight formula from The Inkey List has hydrating peptides that nourish skin and improves elasticity. Bonus: It’s relatively similar in size to Rhode’s and will save you a few bucks.

Paula’s Choice Omega+ Complex Moisturizer ($36): This option from Paula’s Choice has a similar texture to Rhode’s and is packed with omegas and guava extract to soothe and repair your skin’s barrier.

Clinique Moisture Surge Auto-Replenishing Hydrator ($40): Clinique’s Moisture Surge is a cult classic thanks to its hydrating properties and lightweight feel. It’s a gel–cream hybrid with aloe, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid for maximum moisture.