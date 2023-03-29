TikTok Loves This $75 Tool For Bouncy Blowout Curls, So I Put it to the Test

If you know me, you know my Revlon One-Step Volumizer blowout brush is as precious to me as the One Ring was to Gollum. (Sorry, weird analogy, but it’s true.) It changed my relationship with my hair and I’ve been singing its praises since 2018; at this point, Revlon should be running me a check for how many units I’ve sold by word of mouth alone. I have a Dyson Airwrap and like it, but I still find myself returning to the Revlon for the ultimate bouncy blowout again and again.

Thus, I was extremely curious about the new face in the One-Step family, the One-Step Blowout Curls blow dryer/curling iron combo. Would it stack up to my beloved One-Step Volumizer or replace the Airwrap in my routine? It's already making waves on TikTok, so I put it to the test. Ahead, my honest review.

The Tool

The One-Step Blowout Curls iron is definitely a reaction to the success of the Airwrap and the Shark Flexstyle, not to mention the countless tutorials for ‘90s bombshell blowouts and faux-outs on TikTok. The tool combines a classic blow dryer and curling iron into one wand, curling your hair as it dries. According to the brand, the 360-degree barrel evenly distributes heat and air and is gentler than a traditional curling iron or flatiron because it uses less heat. A ceramic coating is supposed to reduce frizz for a smooth finish.

The One-Step Blowout Curls iron is supposed to be a more gentle way to get the lush, bouncy blowout or long, done-but-not-”done” bombshell waves you’re seeing all over your Instagram and TikTok, and a less intense way to refresh second- or third-day curls without firing up your curling wand and scorching your hair. It’s also more affordable than its styling peers; the iron rings up at $75 versus hundreds of dollars.

My Review

I have very thick, bleached, collarbone-length wavy-curly hair that responds well to heat; I’ve been known to stretch a style more than 10 days. The original One-Step Volumizer helped me master an at-home blowout; I’d never been able to juggle a round brush and blow dryer, so I spent a lot of money on salon services prior to discovering my Holy Grail styling tool. While I like my wavy hair (most of the time), I love a good blowout.

My biggest issue with the Airwrap is that while I love the actual hair dryer and find it dries my hair quickly and gently, the curling irons can be a pain point. I have trouble controlling my hair against the air flow, even when the dryer is on low speed. I also feel more comfortable using a traditional clamp curling iron, so the Revlon version seemed like it could be the answer to my hairstyling prayers.

Kara Nesvig

I washed my hair as usual, applied my beloved K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask ($75) and let it set under a microfiber towel turban for about seven minutes, then applied a few spritzes of Kérastase Discipline Fluidissime Anti-Frizz Spray ($45) as a heat- and frizz protectant. Before reaching for the One-Step Blowout Curls, I grabbed my Dyson and rough dried my hair until it was about 80% dry, then sectioned my hair and got to work, setting the Revlon iron on Medium heat since my hair is thick and dry.

If you’re familiar with a traditional clamp curling iron, using the One-Step Blowout Curls will come naturally. Revlon recommends using the included concentrator brush attachment at the roots for volume, which was easy to pop on and gave a little lift. The ceramic coating helps it glide through hair and the iron itself is lightweight enough that you don’t feel as though you’re doing a bicep workout in your bathroom. I started with my bangs and worked in sections, curling my hair under in places, flipping it out in others for more movement and setting the top layers in ringlet curls before brushing them out with my fingers once they had cooled, all to get a feel for the tool.

All in all, the process took about 25 minutes; I can get through my entire head in about 12 minutes with the One-Step Volumizer and about 20 with the Airwrap. A big complaint I hear about the Volumizer is that it gets really, really hot really fast, which is true, but the One-Step Blowout Curls didn’t heat up in the same way, even when I turned the heat to High for a brief moment. (And no burnt hair smell, a major plus.) The curls were somewhat wilted in the morning, but I was really impressed with how the iron worked to refresh second-day hair; I turned it to High heat and it was every bit as powerful as a flatiron or curling iron.

My end verdict: It’s like, not love. I think this iron is best for someone with thinner hair than mine; even after rough drying, it was hard to get each section completely dry using the iron. If you have long hair and love the loose blowout waves look, the iron will probably be a game changer for you, but the One-Step Blowout Curls isn’t going to completely replace the rest of my hot styling tools. I see myself using it as more of a finishing tool than a full styling tool—a helpful part of my haircare arsenal, but definitely not a replacement for my beloved blowout brush(es)!