Revlon Has Been a Beauty Mainstay for Nearly a Century—These Are Our Brand Faves

Revlon has always been a truly reliable drugstore makeup brand. Didn't bring your makeup bag to the office and forgot about the date you have after work? Just run to CVS, and you'll get something good in the Revlon aisle. Forgot your mascara on vacation and need to make an emergency stop for some? You guessed it—there's Revlon for that.

But the more I've tried Revlon products, the more I've realized that's not an entirely fair description. While Revlon products are certainly affordable—and conveniently located at my favorite drugstore—they're too good just to be considered "backup options." Many of their products, in fact, have become some of my new go-tos—ranked higher on my list than luxury brands at four times the cost.

Revlon Founded Brothers Charles and Joseph Revson, and chemist Charles Lachman, in 1932 Based in: New York City Pricing: $ Best Known For: High-quality products at affordable, drugstore prices. Most Popular Products: ColorStay Liquid Eyeliner, PhotoReady Perfecting Primer Fun Fact: The name "Revlon" comes from combining the last names of the founders: "Revson" and "Lachman." Other Brands You'll Love: CoverGirl, Maybelline

Originally founded during the Great Depression by Jewish immigrants—brothers Charles and Joseph Revson and chemist Charles Lachman—Revlon first formulated and released nail enamel products before expanding into everything from cosmetics to hair.

Throughout the decades since, Revlon exploded into what it is today: one of the most major makeup powerhouses on the market. (This modern ubiquity may be, in part, thanks to some of Revlon's most famous spokesmodels over the years—a list that includes icons like Lauren Hutton, Halle Berry, and more.)

It's been a long journey with Revlon—not only for me, personally, but for the brand, too. Find our favorite Revlon makeup products below.