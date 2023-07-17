The Growth Serum That Gave Our Testers “Extension-Length Lashes” Is 52% Off in the Nordstrom Sale

Hot, humid weather, beach days, a Dairy Queen blizzard, and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale—just a few of the things I know to anticipate (and mostly look forward to) in July. And that time has come around once again, I got my cookie dough blizzard and now I’m making my Nordstrom sale wishlist.

The sale opens to the public today, July 17, and while the usual suspects are included—Supergoop sunscreen, Dyson AirWrap—there’s one product you might not have considered but should be added to the list: Revitalash Lash & Brow Conditioning Set. The serum received top marks in our testing of the best eyelash growth serums and it’s an amazing value during the sale.

Shop now: Revitalash Lash & Brow Conditioning Set, $100 ($211 value)

This duo comes with the bestselling (and our top-rated) Eyelash Conditioner, plus the Brow Conditioner. On their own the products cost $100 (eyelash) and $111 (eyebrow), but packaged together for the Nordstrom sale it’s $100—a 53 percent savings.

The Revitalash Eyelash Conditioning Serum earned high praise across the board for its ease of use, strengthening, lengthening, and overall look. Our tester even said her lashes touched her eyebrows by the end of the testing period and she had endless compliments asking if her lashes were real. Reviewers call it the “best on the market” saying it made their lashes noticeably thicker and longer in just six weeks. The secret sauce is a blend of peptides, antioxidants, and



