Review: Tarte's Base Tape Primer Makes Touch-Ups a Thing of the Past

We put Tarte's Base Tape Primer to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Some say primer is an unnecessary step in makeup routines—I am not one of those people. Skin prep is perhaps the most important step in creating a lasting look. Many cosmetics will not blend to their fullest potential, whether into the skin or with other products, without a proper base. This product is essentially the glue that will allow your makeup to remain intact through any situation. I tried out Tarte's Base Tape Primer to see if it could keep my face fresh and my makeup in place. Keep reading for my review.

Tarte Base Tape Primer Best For: All skin types. Uses: Hydrating skin and increasing makeup longevity. Active Ingredients: Coconut, jojoba extract, and grape seed extract. Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $30 About the Brand: Tarte offers “eco-chic" cruelty-free cosmetics. The brand's cosmetics are used by professional makeup artists and hobbyists alike.

About My Skin: Combination to oily

My skin is classified as combination to oily, meaning makeup primers are my best friend. Without a proper base for my makeup, it will not last more than a few hours. I also have a darker skin tone, so my acne-prone skin often faces post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation as well. This makes for a very unflattering combination without primer—my skin's oils will eat away at the foundation and allow it to slide all over my face.

How to Apply: After skincare, before makeup

Tarte’s Base Tape Primer works best when applied after your skincare routine when the products have settled into your face and are almost completely dry. Squeeze a quarter size of the product in your hands and apply evenly on your face. The primer melts directly into the face, creating the perfect base for your makeup. After a few minutes, you are ready to start applying your makeup.

The Results: Long-wearing and flawless

After wearing this primer for more than nine hours, my makeup was near perfect. Although my fabric face mask did remove some of my concealer, the Tarte Base Tape Primer kept my entire face hydrated throughout the day. It also helped my concealer to blend seamlessly into my skin, making my dark marks and imperfections undetectable without looking cakey. This primer is great for everyday use to stay fresh at the office, and also strong enough to handle special events like weddings. Multiple days testing out this primer has convinced me that it’s always better to apply primer than to skip the step. Just because the product is translucent on your face doesn’t mean it’s less important.

The Ingredients: Lightweight hydrators

The ingredients for this primer include coconut, jojoba extract, and grape seed extract, to soften skin with lightweight hydration. Unfortunately, a potential allergen in the primer is perfume/fragrance which can cause allergic reactions, irritation, and endocrine disruption in some.

The Value: A bit pricey

Tarte's Base Tape Primer retails for about $30 on the company's website, meaning it costs more than most drugstore primers, so it’s definitely an investment. But if you're looking to apply your makeup more evenly, or extend the wear of your makeup, this primer is a must. It will greatly reduce your number of touch-ups throughout the day. In fact, there’s no need to frequently check your makeup when wearing this primer because it’s so effective.

Similar Products: You have options

Glossier Priming Moisturizer: This face primer is great for those looking to keep their makeup routine simple—Glossier is known for its low-maintenance, effortlessly cool products. The Priming Moisturizer ($22) hydrates with hyaluronic acid to soothe redness and moisturize.

ColourPop Pretty Fresh Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Primer: Lightweight and hydrating—and also utilizing hyaluronic acid as a key ingredient—ColourPop's Pretty Fresh Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Primer ($12) is an affordable option for those looking to create a silky smooth canvas without breaking the bank.