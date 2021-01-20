An affordable, organic lip balm that moisturizes and softens instantly. (Oh, and it tastes delicious, too.)

We put Eos's lip balms to the test after receiving complimentary samples from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

You know how some things aren’t humorous until enough time has passed and the scars have faded? That’s how I like to think about earlier this year, when I attempted a brown sugar and honey exfoliant for my lips.

I have infamously dry, peeling lips and despite my daily use of Chapstick, they still resemble a broken iPhone screen by the end of the day (if not sooner). I’d read raving reviews about this at-home remedy and one quiet quarantine morning before my boyfriend woke up, I swiped a jar of honey and a box of brown sugar, swirled them together, and viciously scrubbed the concoction on my lips. At first it felt great. I could see those pesky flakes slivering off of my lips with ease. What happened next—not so cute. All over my bottom lip little droplets of blood started to emerge and as I pulled my head away from the mirror, I realized the pigment on my lips had become splotchy and much darker in certain bits than others. I went in hard, and I’ll never do it again.

The point of sharing this now-comical horror story? To illustrate why I am the perfect candidate for sharing the efficacy of a lip balm (particularly if you share my dry lips affliction), which is why I was more than ready to take the Eos portfolio of products for a spin.

Eos Lip Balms Best for: All skin types Uses: Moisturize lips Potential allergens: Natural fruit flavors Active ingredients: Sunflower seed oil, beeswax, coconut oil, shea butter, jojoba seed oil Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: Around $5 About the brand: Eos is a 100% organic and natural beauty brand that’s well-known for its signature egg-shaped lip balm, as well as their array of tasty flavors.

About My Lips: Often dry and peeling

As you’re now graphically aware, my lips are more often than not on the dry side. I chalk this up to my overall skin sensitivity; my face isn’t dry but I have mild rosacea and it’s very finicky with diet and products. I also don’t have the best track record with drinking my full nine glasses of water each day, which might be a culprit. All this to say, it takes work for my lips to achieve a healthy moisturized sheen.

The Feel: Oh-so moisturizing

For this experiment, I test drove four lip balms from Eos: the original egg-shaped balm in a wild berry flavor, a mint-flavored balm in a tube shape, a tinted balm, and an extra-dry lips treatment. Each of the four offered varying textures, with the mint tube balm being my favorite.

The OG egg-shaped balm is the driest of the bunch and requires a few swipes across the lips to achieve full application. It’s good for someone who wants to lightly hydrate. Same goes for the tinted balm; it also comes in an egg-shape, and even though it provides enough moisture on its own, I preferred layering the mint balm on top to give the color a richer appearance.

As I mentioned, the mint balm was my favorite not only because the flavor is pleasant (especially underneath a face covering) but primarily because it allows the product to be applied more thickly onto the lips. The final balm, which has a thinner consistency and squirts out of a tube, is great for days when your lips are flying their SOS flag.

The Ingredients: Organic and natural

Eos’s main schtick is that all of their balms are 100% natural and organic. They are tested under the supervision of a dermatologist, never tested on animals, and they sustainably source a handful of their ingredients, including shea butters, oils, and beeswax. A few other yummy ingredients they formulate with that I found appealing are avocado oil, sunflower seed oil, jojoba oil, castor seed oil, and olive oil (all the oils, basically).

Potential Sensitivity: Natural ingredients

Although the Eos balms are developed under the guidance of a dermatologist, natural ingredients still have the potential to cause unwanted interactions. For example, my sister is allergic to avocado (my worst nightmare) and gets a rash anytime she uses a skincare product with avocado oil. Natural doesn’t always mean you’re completely safe from irritation, so be sure to read ingredients before using any product if you're prone to such things.

I don’t consider myself someone who seeks out products for their flavor, but good lord, these balms are tasty.

The Scent: Heavenly

I don’t consider myself someone who seeks out products for their flavor, but good lord, these balms are tasty. Melon, coconut, vanilla bean, brownie (!!), wild berry—I don’t know what else to say other than I’m a flavored lip balm person now.

The Packaging: No-mess and convenient

A brief note on the packaging: These lips balms make it easy to leave your fingers out of the equation. A small grievance but some people don’t like balms that require finger application, so if you fall into that camp, Eos is a good pick for you.

The Results: Instantly moisturized and softened lips

When I swipe on the Eos mint balm and rub my lips together, the difference is like night and day. It usually lasts for a few hours depending on if I eat or drink anything, but overall it’s made a significant improvement in the quality of my lips. I have also been applying a layer before going to sleep, and that’s proven to be beneficial as well.

The Value: What a lip balm should cost

For $5, there’s not much to say other than that it’s good value, right?

Similar Products: You have options

Obviously we are not starved for lip balm options, but if you are specifically seeking out organic products here are a few of our favorites.

F. Miller Lip Balm ($11): Everything I’ve tried from this natural skincare brand feels amazing, and the balm is no exception. If you want something similarly enriching, but without it smelling like a wild berry (suit yourself), this is a solid choice.

Coola Liplux SPF 30 ($12): Ward off chapped lips with this balm from Coola, which protects with SPF 30 and moisturizes with delicious fruit butters.

Our Verdict: Balm up

Playful packaging, delicious flavors, organic ingredients, and quick results—this lip balm is without a doubt worth adding to your daily routine. Wear it on its own or layer it under a lipstick; there’s plenty to work with.