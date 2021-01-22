Egyptian Magic Has Thousands of 5-Star Reviews on Amazon—and I Understand Why

Cult status for a reason, this ointment is seriously good. It heals all types of skin issues, is wallet-friendly, and will appease a wide variety of skin types.

It's rich, so it may cause breakouts for those with acne-prone skin

We put Egyptian Magic Cream to the test after receiving complimentary samples from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

As a beauty journalist, I love a good brand story. But over the course of my career, few have struck me quite like that of Egyptian Magic. According to the brand, it all started in 1986 at a Chicago diner, when LordPharaoh ImHotepAmonRa (then known as Westley Howard) was approached by a stranger. While the details of his identity were vague, the stranger introduced himself as Dr. Imas and told ImHotepAmonRa that he had been “moved by the spirit” to reveal something to him. The something, as it turned out, was the recipe for Egyptian Magic, a do-it-all skin cream Imas claimed was the same formula used in ancient Egyptian tombs.

In 1991 ImHotepAmonRa launched the cream to the world, and soon, it went gangbusters. Nowadays, it’s available in drugstores and pharmacies world over, lauded for its nourishing properties and varying uses.

But legends aside, does it really work? Or better said, is it worth the hype? There’s only one way to find out. Keep reading for my review.

Egyptian Magic All-Purpose Skin Cream Best for: All skin types, especially those that are dry, dehydrated, or irritated. Uses: To soothe dry skin, cuts, or burns; as a cuticle ointment; to nourish brows; as a lip balm; and general moisturizer (basically anything). Clean? Yes Price: $36 About the brand: Egyptian Magic is a U.S.-based skincare brand founded by Mr. ImHotepAmonRa in 1991. The company sells just one product: the widely-popular Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream.

About My Skin: Tame, prone to dryness

My skin is pretty tame, but my lips, hands, cuticles and occasionally eyelids have other ideas. They’re prone to dryness, cracking, and flaking (gross, sorry). For this reason I love a nourishing balm or ointment I can slather on all of the above.

What’s In It: Six simple ingredients

﻿The Egyptian Magic Cream is made up of six simple ingredients: Olive oil, beeswax, honey, bee pollen, royal jelly (the food source given to the queen bee), and propolis extract (a compound produced by bees with antiseptic qualities). This is the aforementioned secret formula allegedly used by ancient Egyptian pharaohs to soothe and nourish the skin. Olive oil and beeswax are highly moisturizing, whereas the bee pollen, royal jelly, and propolis are rich in nutrients and have an antiseptic/anti-inflammatory effect on the skin. There’s not a lot of actual science to back up the formulation, but the raving reviews are hard to ignore.

What It's Good For: (Almost) everything

﻿So the thing that makes Egyptian Magic so, well, magical, is that you can use it to soothe just about any skin ailment. According to the website, it works to moisturize; heal burns; treat cuts and scrapes; fade scars; relieve eczema and psoriasis; nourish hair; condition the lips; soothe razor burn; help with sun overexposure; nourish hands, cuticles, feet, and elbows; remove makeup; and treat diaper rash (phew).

My advice would be to seek the approval of a medical professional before using it to treat burns, cuts, around intimate areas, or on an infant. But for general skin nourishment, it really is gold class. Personally, I love it on cuticles, as a lip mask before bed, to groom unruly brows, and on cracked heels.

In essence though, you really can choose your own Egyptian magic adventure!

How To Apply: Warm it up

Emily Algar

Egyptian Magic comes as a thick, solid balm, so your best bet is to take as much as needed and warm between the fingers. It’s pretty basic in terms of application—just apply and work into the skin. The texture is slightly oily but still light, so it sinks in quickly enough.

The only exception would be if you were using it to remove makeup or condition brows. In this instance, I’d massage into dry skin, add water, and then remove with a clean muslin cloth. For brows, just drag a spoolie though the product and comb through.

The Value: Spectacular

At $36 for a giant tub, the value of this product is pretty spectacular. It lasts forever, has 101 uses, and costs less than Sunday brunch.

Similar Products: You have options

Egyptian Magic is one of those products in a league of its own, but there’s certainly other wonder balms out there.

Lanolips 101 Ointment ($14): Made on a base of medical grade lanolin (the oil found in sheep’s wool), this rich ointment will flood the skin with fatty acids and proper moisture, soothing cracks, cuts, and chapped skin. It’s great as a lip balm, but can be used all over the body.

Shiffa Healing Balm ($106): This superlative balm turns into a decadent oil on application, soothing the skin thanks to a potent blend of shea butter, jojoba, evening primrose, St John’s wort, and chamomile.

May Lindstrom The Blue Cocoon ($180): This clean cosmetic balm is a dream. It smells like an expansive herb garden, melts on contact, and really nourishes compromised skin. It boasts anti-inflammatory properties, too.

Final Verdict: A multi-purpose standout

This is one of those super useful, great-to-have products you’re sure to find use for. I personally love it, and have had a tub in my bathroom for as long as I can remember. If you love a multipurpose product, this is absolutely one of the best.