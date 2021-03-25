Review: The Dr. Sturm Eye Cream is 8 Hours of Sleep in a Jar

If you’re happy to splash some cash, this eye cream is beautiful. The texture is light, and the formula is super hydrating and really does work to brighten and depuff over time.

We put Dr. Barbara Sturm's Eye Cream to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Of all the skincare products on the market, I really do think the hardest to crack is eye cream. So often, they fall short: too rich, too fragrant, too irritating, or they hardly make a difference. Truthfully, my younger years were spent not caring, because who needs eye cream when you’re 21? But now, things have changed. I’ve got fine lines and I’m prone to dehydration. So my hunt for the perfect eye cream continues.

Today’s subject is a goodie: The Dr. Barbara Sturm Eye Cream. Anyone who’s familiar with Dr. Sturm will know she's a veritable legend when it comes to skincare, so it’s safe to say my hopes were high. But did it deliver? Keep reading for the review.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Eye Cream Best for: Lovers of luxury skincare, or anyone concerned with the delicate skin around their eyes. Uses: To treat signs of aging, fine lines, dark circles, dehydration, and puffiness. Byrdie Clean? Yes. Price: $140. About the brand: Dr. Barbara Sturm is a German aesthetics doctor, widely renowned for her anti-inflammatory philosophy and the “Kobe Procedure,” wherein she healed Kobe Bryant’s knee injury using his own blood cells to stimulate healing. She also went on to gain notoriety as the woman behind the transformative “vampire facial,” during which a patient's blood is drawn, spun, and infused back into their own skin. Now, she’s at the helm of her eponymous skincare line, all centered around the idea of reducing inflammation in the skin.

About My Skin: Milia-prone

If you know me, you know I am highly critical of eye creams. This is because nine times out of 10, they give me milia (those tiny white, hard pimples beneath the eyes). But I’m also inching towards 30 and want to target dehydration and early signs of aging, so I really do need a specialized eye product. See my dilemma?

But the Dr. Barbara Sturm Eye Cream is a rare unicorn that a) works and b) doesn’t congest the skin around my eyes. A beauty miracle if there ever was one.

The Ingredients: Rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and fatty acids

Dr. Sturm is all about reducing inflammation in the skin (because essentially it’s the root cause of all issues), so the ingredients list is geared to do exactly that. The star is purslane, a weed that’s loaded with vitamins, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids. This is combined with golden root, sugar beet, and yeast to depuff, while the omegas plump and nourish. Finally, there’s panthenol, or vitamin B5, to really soothe and hydrate.

Who It's For: Those looking for a lightweight lift

In my opinion, this is a product for mild to moderate signs of aging, puffiness, and normal-ish dark circles. It’s not highly active, so deep-seated lines or chronic blue half-moons will need more. But otherwise, it’s an effective, beautiful option that will appeal to most skin types.

Personally, I’ve been using it morning and night (it’s a treat under concealer), post-serum but pre-moisturizer. It leaves me brighter and more hydrated, and when combined with a mini massage, much less puffy. The way I like to explain the effect is to think of waking up naturally with the sun, versus snoring through your alarm in a state of half-consciousness so many times that you miss the bus to work. This product will give you the illusion of the former scenario. And who doesn’t want that?

The Results: Bright eyes

As mentioned previously, this stuff will make you look like a brighter, more hydrated version of yourself. It’s a light, nourishing product, so you can expect a reduced appearance of lines, firmer, smoother skin, and a brighter tone. It also really helps with puffiness, given you work the cream in from the inner corner of the eye outwards. Overall, it’s a really gentle, nourishing, well-rounded product (and one I’ll certainly use until the very last drop).

The Value: Definitely a splurge

The only caveat here is the price. Dr. Barbara Sturm products are not cheap, which is a difficult pill to swallow if you compare them to “actives” like retinol and acids. But Dr. Sturm is quite literally one of the most qualified medical professionals out there, and her anti-inflammatory approach to skin makes a lot of sense. So if you’re happy to splurge, you won’t be disappointed.

Similar Products: You've got options

Fresh Beauty Black Tea Firming and De-Puffing Eye Cream: If you want more hydration and less puffiness, Fresh's Black Tea Firming and De-Puffing Eye Cream ($68) is a great choice. It’s loaded with black tea, noni fruit, and squalane, so it will provide ample nourishment without feeling heavy.

Fenty Skin Flash Nap Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream: The Fenty Skin Flash Nap Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream ($32) is a great starter eye cream because it’s super gentle and fun to use. It’s rich in antioxidants, hydrating, and comes with a metal roller applicator to move out the fluid. Try it in the morning under concealer.

Shani Darden Skin Care Intensive Eye Renewal Cream with Firming Peptides: If the skin around your eyes is on the dryer, less bouncy side, try Shani Darden's Intensive Eye Renewal Cream ($68) on for size. It's formulated with peptides, silk extract, squalane, niacinamide, and ceramides to really plump and nourish.