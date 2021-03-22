Review: Danessa Myricks' Colorfix Liquid Pigment Is Multi-Use Done Right

We put Danessa Myricks Beauty's Colorfix Eye, Cheek, & Lip Cream Pigment to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

As a makeup artist and beauty fanatic, I’m always interested in discovering products and brands that keep me inspired. I tend to look at beauty products with a critical eye, because new products are always emerging, and sometimes, you need to sift through a few of them before you find an all-star product.

For me, one of the brands I look to for ingenuity is Danessa Myricks Beauty, created by the widely respected makeup artist Danessa Myricks. Known for inclusivity and encouraging self-expression, DMB has been on the lips of many following the colossal announcement that the brand is now carried in Sephora. Having some of her products in my makeup kit already, I decided to give the Colorfix Eye, Cheek, & Lip Cream Pigment a try. Having reached cult beauty status, I wanted to see what Colorfix was about for myself. Is the product really deserving of so many accolades? Keep reading to find out.

Danessa Myricks Colorfix Eye, Cheek, & Lip Cream Pigment Best for: Creating eye, lip, and cheek looks Star Rating: 4/5 Byrdie Clean?: Yes Potential allergens: No Price: $18 About the brand: Having worked in the industry through the years as a makeup artist, photographer, educator, and in product development, Danessa Myricks launched her namesake brand, Danessa Myricks Beauty, in 2015, and has been turning the beauty industry on its head ever since. With the brand’s multifunctional products designed with artistry and creativity in mind, Danessa Myricks Beauty is an inclusive brand that embraces beauty, playfulness, and creative experimentation in all forms.

About My Skin: Acne-prone, with oily eyelids and dry lips

Having navigated severe acne throughout my teen years, I’ve developed a pretty simple skincare routine that helps keep my sensitive skin calm and acne mild as an adult. I still break out—usually when I’m hormonal or eat dairy—but my breakouts aren’t as severe thanks to my gentle CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser, the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Fluide Moisturizer, and a prescription retinol treatment I use three times a week. I typically use powder cheek products, like Fenty Beauty’s Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer in Caramel Cutie or the Juvia’s Place Powder Blush in Serafina.

When it comes to my eyes, my lids are pretty oily and break down whatever product I put on, unless I use a primer. Most days I don’t wear eyeshadow, but when I do, I reach for the Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Eye Primer most often. With its off-white color and thin texture, it gives my eyelids an opaque base to work with; any color I put on top of it pops.

As for my lips, they're usually quite dry and I apply lip balm several times a day to maintain moisture. Although I have several lipsticks with different textures, matte is my all-time favorite; a full coverage lip with no shine makes me feel my best, and my go-to lipstick is the MAC Cosmetics Retro Matte Lipstick in All Fired Up. Since Danessa Myricks Beauty’s Colorfix is a multi-purpose liquid pigment, I was excited to see what kind of look I could create with it.

How to Apply: Use brushes or your fingers, depending on on the look and shade

Khera Alexander/Design by Cristina Cianci

Colorfix is super pigmented with a gorgeous, thin texture, making this product pretty easy to use. Whether you prefer to apply your products with your fingers or use brushes for sharper applications, either method works. Colorfix comes in a whopping 103 shades and six finishes, from smudge-proof mattes to soft shimmers; this means that the shade you use might dictate the route you take in terms of your application.

If you’re looking for a soft, airy, diffused look on your eyes, lips, or cheeks, try using your fingers or a larger, fluffier brush. Your fingertips will absorb any excess product, leaving your eyes with a soft tint, and a brush can blend the product and any harsh lines. Smaller, denser brushes will place the product in a specific area and give you more coverage.

Even though you can control how much product you use at one time with its applicator, you should be mindful of its texture when you apply it: when it's on your skin, it sets and dries very quickly. If you find yourself mid application and the Colorfix is starting to dry, you can add more product to layer or blend the product in.

The Results: Eyes, cheeks, and lips that pop

Khera Alexander/Design by Cristina Cianci

The Colorfix Cream Pigment is easy to use, and I was able to work it into my eyes and lips effortlessly. Sometimes, multi-purpose products that are heavily pigmented tend to feel dry or crunchy; Colorfix is lightweight and comfortable. I decided to forego my favorite eye primer when trying this product—Colorfix claims to have a waterproof and smudge-proof formula, and I wanted to put that to the test. I was pleasantly surprised to see that after several hours, my eye, lip, and cheek application looked exactly the same as it did when I first applied it, even with my oily eyelids. If you rub your eyes or try to blend out one of the Colorfix pigments that have sparkle or shimmer, you may find a few specks of sparkle on your hands or other areas of your face, but those are few and far between.

I noticed that applying this particular finish on my cheeks was a bit challenging, though. I tried Colorfix with a “foil” finish, and initially, my application was patchy because it dries so quickly, but Colorfix in other finishes may work on the skin differently. To sort this out, I decided to pat the product into my skin with my fingers and buff any rough edges out with a dense brush. Thankfully, this product layers so well that it was easy to cover up any initial patchiness once I got into the swing of things. Overall, I was really happy with Colorfix; the shades are vivid, the piments can be easily layered, and they last all day without budging.

What I love about Danessa Myricks Beauty products is that they are created with so many of the things that professional makeup artists and beauty lovers look for: compatibility with other products, affordability, longwearing formulas, and multi-functionality, with the ability to “wow” us by outperforming any of our current product obsessions. Not only does Myricks know her stuff, but she also knows what people like, and she continues to tap into her ingenuity to create elevated products that inspire people all over the world.

I was pleasantly surprised to see that after several hours, my eye, lip, and cheek application looked exactly the same as it did when I first applied it—even with my oily eyelids.

The Value: A steal for the size, use, and price

Since the Colorfix Eye, Cheek, & Lip Cream Pigment can be used in several areas of the face, $18 is a price that’s more than fair—just think of how many times you’ve spent $18 on an item that can only be used for one thing. On top of Colorfix having several uses, it takes such a tiny amount of product to make an impact. Even if you used Colorfix every day, this 10 ml bottle packs a serious punch—it’ll be in your makeup bag for months and months, if not longer.

Similar Products: You have options (but none like DMB)

Nudestix Magnetic Plush Paint: Marketed as a K-beauty lip that also works for eyes and cheeks, Nudestix’s Magnetic Plush Paint ($20) is a multi-purpose product perfect for the beauty lover searching for an easy, effortless product. Available in eight shades, Plush Paint provides a velvety, matte finish with a lightweight feel.

Ilia Beauty Multi-Stick: Ilia Beauty is an amazing brand that strikes the perfect balance between natural and synthetic ingredients. The brand's Multi-Stick ($34) is no different; great for your lips and cheeks, this product provides buildable coverage and a natural finish thanks to its formula, smooth texture, and nourishing ingredients. A 2019 Byrdie Eco Award Winner, this stick is perfect for looks that require little time and minimal effort.

Nars The Multiple: Designed for eyes, cheeks, lips, and body, Nars' The Multiple ($39) is a classic. This product dries with a subtle, cream-to-powder finish that makes your skin look as though you were lit from within. Similar to the options above, The Multiple is available in a variety of shades that can cut down your application time.