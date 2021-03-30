30 Stunning Examples of Reverse Ombre Hair

It's easier to pull off than it sounds.

Reverse Ombre

If you're an avid Byrdie reader, it's safe to assume you're already familiar with what ombré hair is. (And if you're not, here's a quick breakdown.) Long-story-short, ombré is a hair-color effect marked by two, or more than two, hair colors blended to create a two-toned effect.

And while traditional ombré hair typically features natural, darker roots that fade into lighter, highlighted ends, "reverse ombré hair"—as the name implies—is the reverse. As in, the following hairstyles have totally flipped the world of ombré on its head—and you might be surprised by how easy this would be to pull off yourself, even if you're slightly skeptical reading this. (I don't blame you.)

Prepare to get inspired by 30 of our favorite examples of reverse ombré hair below.

01 of 30

Shades of Gray

Stand out with a stunning silvery situation—like this chic, sleek, and side-parted straight style.

02 of 30

Caramel Tones

Warm things up with an unexpected reverse ombré featuring light, faceted blonde, and caramel tones.

03 of 30

Beautiful Burgundy

It's no secret that we love burgundy hairstyles here at Byrdie. And this effortless beach-wave style combines one of our favorite hair colors right now with another hair trend we love—reverse ombré.

04 of 30

Dirty-Blonde Roots

Love a certain hair color but hate the touch-ups that go along with it? Keep your roots au naturale while still having fun with your ends, like this dirty blonde-meets-auburn creation.

05 of 30

Blonde to Black

If you can't choose just one hair color, reverse ombré is probably for you. This blended, blonde-to-black situation achieves both hues flawlessly.

06 of 30

Colorful Roots

Can't quite commit to allover bold hair color? A reverse ombré with brightly hued roots—like these lavender ones—might be exactly what you need to ease into it.

07 of 30

Blunt Bob

You really can't go wrong with a blunt bob, ever—but we love this blonde reverse-ombré look featuring platinum roots and deep-blonde tips.

08 of 30

Vampy Vibes

We love a good goth-inspired look, and this vampy reverse ombré—featuring red roots blended into black ends—is just that.

09 of 30

Platinum Perfection

Platinum blonde will always be one of our favorite, bold hair colors. And here—combined with a warmer, darker hue for a reverse ombré effect—the color has us seriously swooning.

10 of 30

Making Waves

Leave touch-ups behind with cascading, natural brown roots cascading into jet-black. (And how incredible are these beach waves? We'll be recreating them STAT.)

11 of 30

Red Alert

An allover bold, bright hue will always make a statement—and you can take it even further by going the reverse-ombré route. We love this look that features pastel roots fading into dark-red roots.

12 of 30

Icy Gradient

Going from icy white to jet black, this black-and-white gradient is a monochrome lover's dream.

13 of 30

Honey Curls

This client wanted to lighten up her curls with some blonde but didn't want to put her already-damaged ends through more dyeing damage. Instead, she kept her tips natural and bleached the healthier parts of her hair—and the honey-hued results are gorgeous. (If you're working with a similar hair texture, find our favorite curl creams here.)

14 of 30

Chic & Subtle

You might think this trend is out of the ordinary, but you can actually do it subtly. Here, a natural brown very faintly fades into darker ends for a livened-up everyday look.

15 of 30

Blonde Blend

We're always suckers for a good white-blonde moment. And this blended, reverse-ombré look with cool, dark lowlights is giving us life.

16 of 30

Sleek & Saturated

Show off a saturated reverse ombré—like this red and black blend—with a sleek, straight style. (Try one of our fave smoothing serums or hair straighteners for help.)

17 of 30

Black & White

Speaking of gorgeous gothy looks—here, an icy white meets jet black.

18 of 30

Money Piece

A "money piece" is a face-framing chunk of hair that starts at the roots and continues to the ends—and we love how it complements the subtle reverse ombré here.

19 of 30

Blended Browns

This stylist used the airbrush technique to achieve a blended brown balayage, with chocolate-brown strands blended into darker ends.

20 of 30

Fired Up

These hot, fiery hues are hot on their own but even cooler with a light-to-dark effect.

21 of 30

All the Color

Feeling like a risk-taker? Go for two highly pigmented hues that are hot on their own but even hotter together.

22 of 30

Ultra Vibrant

Get heads turning with firetruck-red roots, darker ends, and a reverse ombré effect that'll have everyone asking, "Who's your colorist?".

23 of 30

Bold Orange

Orange hair is actually easier to pull off than it sounds. Plus, we love how vibrant and happy this multi-shade reverse ombré feels.

24 of 30

Platinum to Pink

Embrace your inner Pink Lady with a hair color that'd definitely make Frenchy proud. This platinum-to-pink-to-red situation is about as cool as it gets.

25 of 30

Blonde to Blue

Whether it's a regular ombré or a reverse one, we always love the look of a natural hue combined with an out-of-this-world one. This platinum blonde-meets-cobalt creation is unexpected yet amazing.

26 of 30

Slightly Lightened

If you're trying to work your way up into a lighter look slowly, a reverse ombré could be the perfect way to ease into a hue in a way that still looks natural.

27 of 30

Rainbow Brights

This reverse ombré look features rainbow roots and mid-lengths that fade into stormy, gray ends for something unique, fresh, and just plain stunning.

28 of 30

Lavender Gorgeousness

Thinking of covering up gray roots? We'll support your decision either way, but you might want to consider replicating this stunning lavender look with a reverse ombré effect instead.

29 of 30

Touch of Lavender

Our new favorite three-in-one special: Blonde roots and brown ends complemented by a touch of lavender highlights.

30 of 30

Warm Auburn

Whether you want to call this color honey, auburn, or chestnut, one thing's for certain—the lighter blonde roots and darker ends are gorgeous together. And, of course, we can't get enough of those perfect beach waves, either.

