If you're an avid Byrdie reader, it's safe to assume you're already familiar with what ombré hair is. (And if you're not, here's a quick breakdown.) Long-story-short, ombré is a hair-color effect marked by two, or more than two, hair colors blended to create a two-toned effect.

And while traditional ombré hair typically features natural, darker roots that fade into lighter, highlighted ends, "reverse ombré hair"—as the name implies—is the reverse. As in, the following hairstyles have totally flipped the world of ombré on its head—and you might be surprised by how easy this would be to pull off yourself, even if you're slightly skeptical reading this. (I don't blame you.)

Prepare to get inspired by 30 of our favorite examples of reverse ombré hair below.