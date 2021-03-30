If you're an avid Byrdie reader, it's safe to assume you're already familiar with what ombré hair is. (And if you're not, here's a quick breakdown.) Long-story-short, ombré is a hair-color effect marked by two, or more than two, hair colors blended to create a two-toned effect.
And while traditional ombré hair typically features natural, darker roots that fade into lighter, highlighted ends, "reverse ombré hair"—as the name implies—is the reverse. As in, the following hairstyles have totally flipped the world of ombré on its head—and you might be surprised by how easy this would be to pull off yourself, even if you're slightly skeptical reading this. (I don't blame you.)
Prepare to get inspired by 30 of our favorite examples of reverse ombré hair below.
Shades of Gray
Stand out with a stunning silvery situation—like this chic, sleek, and side-parted straight style.
Caramel Tones
Warm things up with an unexpected reverse ombré featuring light, faceted blonde, and caramel tones.
Beautiful Burgundy
It's no secret that we love burgundy hairstyles here at Byrdie. And this effortless beach-wave style combines one of our favorite hair colors right now with another hair trend we love—reverse ombré.
Dirty-Blonde Roots
Love a certain hair color but hate the touch-ups that go along with it? Keep your roots au naturale while still having fun with your ends, like this dirty blonde-meets-auburn creation.
Blonde to Black
If you can't choose just one hair color, reverse ombré is probably for you. This blended, blonde-to-black situation achieves both hues flawlessly.
Colorful Roots
Can't quite commit to allover bold hair color? A reverse ombré with brightly hued roots—like these lavender ones—might be exactly what you need to ease into it.
Blunt Bob
You really can't go wrong with a blunt bob, ever—but we love this blonde reverse-ombré look featuring platinum roots and deep-blonde tips.
Vampy Vibes
We love a good goth-inspired look, and this vampy reverse ombré—featuring red roots blended into black ends—is just that.
Platinum Perfection
Platinum blonde will always be one of our favorite, bold hair colors. And here—combined with a warmer, darker hue for a reverse ombré effect—the color has us seriously swooning.
Making Waves
Leave touch-ups behind with cascading, natural brown roots cascading into jet-black. (And how incredible are these beach waves? We'll be recreating them STAT.)
Red Alert
An allover bold, bright hue will always make a statement—and you can take it even further by going the reverse-ombré route. We love this look that features pastel roots fading into dark-red roots.
Icy Gradient
Going from icy white to jet black, this black-and-white gradient is a monochrome lover's dream.
Honey Curls
This client wanted to lighten up her curls with some blonde but didn't want to put her already-damaged ends through more dyeing damage. Instead, she kept her tips natural and bleached the healthier parts of her hair—and the honey-hued results are gorgeous. (If you're working with a similar hair texture, find our favorite curl creams here.)
Chic & Subtle
You might think this trend is out of the ordinary, but you can actually do it subtly. Here, a natural brown very faintly fades into darker ends for a livened-up everyday look.
Blonde Blend
We're always suckers for a good white-blonde moment. And this blended, reverse-ombré look with cool, dark lowlights is giving us life.
Sleek & Saturated
Show off a saturated reverse ombré—like this red and black blend—with a sleek, straight style. (Try one of our fave smoothing serums or hair straighteners for help.)
Black & White
Speaking of gorgeous gothy looks—here, an icy white meets jet black.
Money Piece
A "money piece" is a face-framing chunk of hair that starts at the roots and continues to the ends—and we love how it complements the subtle reverse ombré here.
Blended Browns
This stylist used the airbrush technique to achieve a blended brown balayage, with chocolate-brown strands blended into darker ends.
Fired Up
These hot, fiery hues are hot on their own but even cooler with a light-to-dark effect.
All the Color
Feeling like a risk-taker? Go for two highly pigmented hues that are hot on their own but even hotter together.
Ultra Vibrant
Get heads turning with firetruck-red roots, darker ends, and a reverse ombré effect that'll have everyone asking, "Who's your colorist?".
Bold Orange
Orange hair is actually easier to pull off than it sounds. Plus, we love how vibrant and happy this multi-shade reverse ombré feels.
Platinum to Pink
Embrace your inner Pink Lady with a hair color that'd definitely make Frenchy proud. This platinum-to-pink-to-red situation is about as cool as it gets.
Blonde to Blue
Whether it's a regular ombré or a reverse one, we always love the look of a natural hue combined with an out-of-this-world one. This platinum blonde-meets-cobalt creation is unexpected yet amazing.
Slightly Lightened
If you're trying to work your way up into a lighter look slowly, a reverse ombré could be the perfect way to ease into a hue in a way that still looks natural.
Rainbow Brights
This reverse ombré look features rainbow roots and mid-lengths that fade into stormy, gray ends for something unique, fresh, and just plain stunning.
Lavender Gorgeousness
Thinking of covering up gray roots? We'll support your decision either way, but you might want to consider replicating this stunning lavender look with a reverse ombré effect instead.
Touch of Lavender
Our new favorite three-in-one special: Blonde roots and brown ends complemented by a touch of lavender highlights.
Warm Auburn
Whether you want to call this color honey, auburn, or chestnut, one thing's for certain—the lighter blonde roots and darker ends are gorgeous together. And, of course, we can't get enough of those perfect beach waves, either.