12 Retro Flower Nail Designs for a Groovy Spring Manicure

Whether they're niche fads or entire decades, trends have a way of making a comeback at some point in time. In recent years, the '90s and early aughts have been everywhere, but another past era is returning, too: The groovy vibes of the '70s are officially back. Perhaps jumping off of Abba's renewed popularity and the new Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six, beauty and style are seeing an influx of bell bottoms, tie dye, and—best of all—flower power, in everything from clothing and accessories to nail polish. Ahead, see 12 retro flower nail art ideas that will have you ready to bloom this spring.