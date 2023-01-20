6 Resistance Band Squat Variations You Can Perform Anywhere

Your glutes are the largest muscle in your body. You use them to walk, run, sit, stand, and everything in between, which is why there's so many exercises out there to help keep this area strong and mobile. Squats are one such exercise: They work your glutes and surrounding muscles like quads, hamstrings, and hip flexors to give you a comprehensive leg workout all at once.

But plain squats can get old. If you're sick of the classic bodyweight variety, try adding accessories—resistance bands, to be exact. Start by grabbing a band that has the right tightness for you, and then dive into the below resistance band squats from Equinox+ group fitness instructor Or Artzi to get your sweat on. Work a few of the moves into your usual fitness routine, or try all at once for a complete leg day session.

Meet the Expert Or Artzi is a trainer, fitness expert, and Equinox+ group instructor based in New York City.

Safety and Precautions

Step one in any resistance band workout? Pick the right band. The equipment comes in a variety of sizes and intensities, so try a few out to see which one works best for you. A good rule of thumb is to make sure you can complete the below exercises with good form, but still feel an added challenge from the band. Though the right amount of reps can vary depending on your preferences and the tightness of your resistance band, aim for between six and 15 reps per side for each of the below moves.