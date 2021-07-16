How to Perform a Renegade Row, Straight From a Trainer

For anyone who loves an efficient workout, exercises that target multiple muscle groups at once are key. A renegade row combines a dumbbell row and a plank—it’s a variation of a dumbbell row from a high plank position. “This push-and-pull combination exercise integrates strength and core stability while training anti-extension, anti-rotation, and unilateral balance,” says Ali Johnson, trainer and CPT at Rumble Boxing. The result is an exercise that has total-body engagement. Below, Johnson details how to perform a renegade row, how you can modify it, and its benefits.

Meet the Expert Ali Johnson is a trainer and CPT at Rumble Boxing.

How Do You Perform a Renegade Row?

Ali Johnson / Design by Tiana Crispino

Renegade rows require minimal equipment: dumbbells, an exercise mat, and some floor space.

Get into a high plank or press-up position. Your shoulders, elbows, and wrists should be in line, with the latter two directly underneath your armpits. Grab the weights with your hands.

Stagger your feet to be about hip-width apart.

Lift through your lower abdominals to tighten the body, engage your glutes, and ensure you have a neutral spine.

Starting on either side, while keeping the dumbbell close to your body, row the weight up to your body toward your rib cage/hip bones until your elbow is pointing upward.

Return back to your starting position.

Repeat on the other side.

Johnson mentions there are a few things to keep in mind when doing renegade rows. Make sure your back/spine are in a neutral position, and your low back doesn’t scoop. To avoid hyper-extending, keep your shoulders square to the ground.

In addition, it may be tempting to twist your hips as you row to make the move easier, so Johnson advises that while you're lifting the dumbbells toward your rib cage, make sure your hips stay facing down so you're engaging your obliques and your body isn’t rotating open.

What Muscles Do Renegade Rows Work?

Like any good multitasker, renegade rows work several muscle groups all at once, including the lats, shoulders, triceps, biceps, back, and abdominal muscles.

Modifications and Variations

There are ways to both increase and decrease the intensity of renegade rows, depending on your fitness level and preference.

Renegade Row Regression

You can always use lighter weights, a resistance band, or no weights at all if you want to make the exercise a little easier, says Johnson. You can also use an elevated surface like a bench, a plyometric box, or a sturdy chair. “The steeper the incline, the easier the movement becomes,” she says. Regardless, if you lighten the weight or use an elevated surface, the movement should be the same as a standard renegade row.

Renegade Row Progression

For an extra challenge, at the end of the row, add an additional move such as a push-up or a couple of mountain climbers.

Get into a high plank or press-up position. Your shoulders, shoulders, elbows, and wrists should be in line, with the latter directly underneath your armpits. Grab your weights in your hands.

Stagger your feet to be about hip-width apart.

Lift through your lower abdominals to tighten the body, engage your glutes, and ensure you have a neutral spine.

Starting on either side, while keeping the dumbbell close to your body, row the weight up to your body toward your rib cage/hip bones until your elbow is pointing upward.

Return back to your starting position.

Add a push-up and/or two mountain climbers

Repeat on the other side.

How Can You Add Renegade Rows to Your Routine?

Almost anytime is a good time for a renegade row if your body is conditioned to do so, says Johnson. If you can already do a dumbbell row and a proper plank, start by adding a renegade row with no or light weights to your workout routine to see how it feels. As you get more comfortable and gain strength, you can work your way up to a standard renegade row and then a renegade row with a progression. You can perform renegade rows alone as a strength movement.

Who Should Avoid Doing Renegade Rows?

If you have a weak back, a lack of core stability, or an inability to maintain a neutral spine, a standard renegade row would probably not be the best option for you, says Johnson. However, there are variations that can help you work your way to a standard renegade row or even just a standard plank. If you have any injuries or concerns, consult a physician first.

The Takeaway

Renegade rows give you a great bang for your buck by combining the benefits of dumbbell rows and planks in one total-body exercise. In addition, they don’t require heavy weights (or weights at all if you’re a beginner) and work both your arms and your core, so they can be a great addition to your fitness routine. As with all exercises, proper form is crucial to do the move effectively and prevent injury, so try out out variations if you need to build up to a standard renegade row.