Maybe you recently attended an Indian wedding, or maybe you tried an all-natural hair color. Either way, if you're trying to remove henna dye from your skin, you likely already know that it's much easier said than done.

It's plant-based and natural, yes, but henna temporarily stains your skin and can last for weeks on end. (Hence why they're often called henna tattoos.) "Henna is a paste made from the Lawsonia inermus tree," explains board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marie Hayag, founder of 5th Avenue Aesthetics in New York City. "The dye in the henna, a molecule called lawsone, binds to the keratin of your skin." The good news? Henna, at least pure henna, is very safe and rarely causes allergic reactions, says Los Angeles dermatologist Dr. Oneyka Obioha, though she does note that it's best to avoid black henna; it contains an additive, known as PPD, a common allergen that can cause a rash, irritation, and even blisters, she warns.

Meet the Expert Dr. Marie Hayag is the founder of 5th Avenue Aesthetics in New York City.

Dr. Oneyka Obioha is a board-certified medical and cosmetic dermatologist based in Los Angeles.

Dr. Sheila Farhang is the founder of Avant Dermatology & Aesthetics in the Tucson, Arizona area.

The big caveat to keep in mind when you start trying to remove henna dye? You really can't do so, at least completely and/or right away. "There is no solution for removing all of the pigment from the dye all at once, but it can be faded relatively quickly," says Hayag. (The dermatologists we spoke with agree that, worst case scenario, henna tattoos and stains usually will completely fade on their own in about two to six weeks, simply as a result of our skin's natural renewal process.) Still, if you want to speed things up, there are a few techniques that can help.

FYI: Despite what you may have read, it's best to steer clear of removal recommendations that involve bleach (which may seem obvious), as well as the more innocuous-sounding tricks that rely on lemon juice, whitening toothpaste, and/or baking soda. These can all be very irritating to the skin, warns board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sheila Farhang, founder of Avant Dermatology & Aesthetics in the Tucson, Arizona area.

Below, four of the best methods for removing henna dye from skin (all of which can be done daily, so long as your skin isn't getting irritated).