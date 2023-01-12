Celebrity beauty brands can be hit or miss, but Ariana Grande struck gold with R.e.m. Beauty. It's the rare celeb brand that actually manages to feel authentic to the face behind it—in this case, that's all thanks to the retro-futuristic imagery and soft pastel color palette. Plus, the products are just straight-up good. And while Grande hasn't treated us to a single in a while (most likely because she's been busy filming Wicked) she has been keeping us fed with beauty launches. Lucky for us, another drop is here, this time honoring one of her most iconic eras yet.

We all remember where we were when Ariana Grande dropped the star-studded "Thank U, Next" video—featuring a pre-White Lotus Jennifer Coolidge, and Kris Jenner, among many others. It may have been four years ago, but we still think of the rom-com-themed video at least once a week. As it turns out, the iconic song is still heavy on Ari's mind, too, as she's launching a special R.e.m. Beauty kit in homage to "Thank U, Next" on January 18.

We got a first look at the products, and they don't disappoint. Ahead, everything you need to know about the R.e.m. Beauty Thank U, Next collection.

The Collection

Now, it wouldn’t be an Ari launch without some sweet pinks and plump glosses. The limited-edition Thank U, Next collection was curated by Grande herself, and includes a jumbo size of the fan-favorite Utmost Importance Plumping Lip Gloss, along with the Thank U, Next Favorite Things Eye Set. The kit retails $39 (a $59 value), but here’s a closer look at what’s inside:

Midnight Shadows Eyeshadow Palette in Thank U, Next

This eyeshadow palette includes six shades in a range of matte and shimmer shadows. The palette include shades: bubbly matte, a warm pink; love, a metallic rose gold; grateful, a dusty rose brown; needy, a metallic cool pink; patience, a matte cool brown; and fake smile, a matte midnight black speckled with pink pearl.

At the Borderline Eyeliner Marker in Midnight Black

This eyeliner marker features a precise felt tip that draws graphic lines or wings with ease, and has mega staying-power with a smudge-free formula that stays put for 48 hours.

R.e.m. Beauty Dream Lashes in Eternally Meowing With Jewls

These long and wispy lashes are one of Ari's essentials for adding extra volume and length to the lashes—but the special-edition pair in the kit features a cute upgrade: pink rhinestones along the lashline that make getting Euphoria-worthy eyes as easy as applying a pair of falsies. The lashes are made of faux mink fibers and deliver a 3-D effect, while feeling like nothing on the eyes thanks to a weightless band.

Utmost Importance Plumping Lip Gloss Jumbo Size

This product was made after the success of R.e.m's original plumping lip gloss, which offers a crystal-clear high shine finish that’s always glossy and never goopy. The vegan and paraben-free formula cushions and hydrates the lips while delivering a plump appearance and tingling sensation. This jumbo size contains 50% more product than the OG plumping lip gloss, and is the only product in the collection available outside of the kit.

You can shop the Thank U Next Favorite Things Eye Set and Jumbo Utmost Importance Lip Gloss on January 18 at rembeauty.com.

