Regencycore Is Here: 10 Ways to Bring Bridgerton to Your Closet

The dreamy, hit T.V. show Bridgerton isn’t just keeping us glued to the screen. It’s also changing how we dress. It doesn’t matter that it’s 2022, right now the trend is to dress like it’s 1822. Though the period was just over a decade long, the Regency era is a memory fondly held in British history. It was a time of war, with Napoleon raging onward, and a time of royals and high-society intensifying their focus and patronage of arts. Because of this, culture and art flourished. So did fashions of the time.

The most common things you’ll see now are corsets, which can be layered over a shirt or worn alone. Nap dresses and puff sleeves are also back, just in time for warmer weather, too. Gloves, too, are back. The power of this accessory has been largely forgotten and untapped for the past couple decades. Now, long gloves are back in everything from tulle to faux leather.

Bits and pieces of Regency-era fashion are being mixed in with current elements for today’s interpretation of the trend. Today, largely thanks to Bridgerton, we aren't afraid to regal pieces with other styles, like a pussy bow shirt with dad jeans and sneakers.

Dear Reader, whether you love the Bridgerton, enjoy the silhouettes, or just want to feel like royalty from 200 years ago, here are 10 regencycore-inspired outfits.

Regency Meets Sexy

Design by Tiana Crispino

This take on the regencycore trend is perfect for an evening date or going out to a fancy dinner with friends. This red midi dress mixes a corset with a body-hugging silhouette. Historically, corsets were part of garments that were looser in the skirt. This dress, however, is tight all the way through, creating a sexy and flattering shape.

Summertime Fine

Design by Tiana Crispino

This is the quintessential summer dress with a Regency-inspired twist. One-shoulder dresses create allure naturally with one shoulder hidden and the other exposed. This dress, however, adds another feature: The 1800s-inspired puff sleeve. The dress is more fitted in the waist but has a tiered skirt, allowing for comfort and graceful movement. Pair this with a summer-colored bucket hat to add an extra flair of newness.

The Center of Attention

Design by Tiana Crispino

If you have an event to attend and don’t mind being unforgettable, look no further than this outfit. This puff sleeve dress is made with a light-catching material and dramatic sleeves that pairs new fashion with hints of royalty. Perfect for a monochrome and Barbie-ish look, we’d wear this with pink heels and hoop earrings.

Mystery Lady

Design by Tiana Crispino

Though it may have been too scandalous to wear then, today’s freedoms make this a great spring or summer outfit. This pleated, flowy dress by Alamour The Label is exactly what you can put on to feel like a new person. It exposes the shoulder and cleavage but hides the hands and arms with exaggerated sleeves that mimic movement like a ribbon dancer.

Pink and Masc

Design by Tiana Crispino

During the Regency, men would wear long jackets with chic trousers. Taking a part from that look, this outfit mixes the Regency-inspired men’s trousers a pink blouse to mix gender elements. The flowy bright trousers complement the light blush top. Instead of sneakers or heels, loafers tie this look together best.

Business Casual Meets Regency Flair

Design by Tiana Crispino

If you want to wear the trend to work, focus on finding the right top. A ruffle neck top is the perfect blouse to pair with your standard business casual outfit. We never miss the chance to accessorize, so think about adding a shiny watch.

Shop The Look Banana Republic

Spanx

Movado

Purely Whimsical

Design by Tiana Crispino

This chiffon puff dress by Selkie is like wearing a bit of a cloud. With its babydoll cut and super-short length, it's basically a dreamy Regency dress cut at a much higher length. There are many ways to wear this dress, and we’d go for a doll look with some daring choices: Colored tights, long gloves, and chunky platform heels.

Running Errands Like Its 1821

Design by Tiana Crispino

We have all seen the paparazzi photos of celebrities out to brunch or running errands. They usually wear casual but cute pieces while looking effortlessly stylish (or create their own stylish-not-stylish look—hello, Adam Sandler). To add some Regency flare, wear a striped shirt with a bow. Dress it down with jeans, chunky sneakers, and a faded baseball cap.

Flipping the Script

Design by Tiana Crispino

A common men's outfit during the Regency era was a shirt with a bow, nice pants, and riding boots. As much as women were kept in dresses, that’s not the case now. A most modern Regency-inspired twist ignores gender boundaries and flips the script. To get the menswear regency inspired look, wear a silk bow top with riding boots.

Honorable Mentions

Design by Tiana Crispino

These pieces were too enticing exclude. Instead of taking our recommendations, think about what you’d pair with each of these regal pieces below.