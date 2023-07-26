Reese Witherspoon Calls This Plumping Serum Her "Secret Weapon"

Hosting a dinner party is one of those things that sounds more fun than it actually is. But if there's anyone who can make it look easy, it's Reese Witherspoon. Case in point: the actor just took to Instagram to share her quick summer skin routine ahead of a night of hosting—and it only uses four products.

On July 25, Witherspoon shared her glowing summer skincare routine on Instagram. In the video she's wearing a white waffle knit robe, a "naked" manicure, her new-ish full fringe, and small gold hoops. “Today I’m hosting a dinner party out on my patio, and I wanted to show you the Biossance routine that helps me get that gorgeous, really dewy glow for summer,” says Witherspoon, who has a partnership with the brand.

First, she applied the Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream ($56) under her eyes in a tapping motion while explaining that the product makes her look more awake. After that, Witherspoon reveals that her next step is always to pat on the Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum ($68). Witherspoon says, “It’s literally my secret weapon because it uses this really innovative hyaluronic acid complex that makes my skin so hydrated and so plumped.”

Afterward, Witherspoon spreads on a dime-sized amount of the Squalane + Omega Repair Cream ($60), which she says is perfect for moisturizing the skin after a long day at the pool. This product includes squalane, a vegan alternative to squalene, which is similar to the oils that the skin naturally produces to moisturize itself. Witherspoon loves the ingredient, noting, “I love that it has squalane in it because that ingredient helps the cream go deeper into your skin to deliver way more active ingredients to help repair your moisture barrier.”

Finally, to ensure that her skin remains glowing all night long, Witherspoon reveals her hack to lock her skincare into place: “Last but not least, my favorite secret hack is finishing off with just a tiny bit of the Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil ($74) on top. It really ups my glow game and gives me a really soft, dewy, but not greasy finish.”

She finishes the video off wearing a plum dress and a full beat, which includes fluttery lashes, a berry lip, and a matching blush. “And that’s it. I’m ready for a glowy summer night and to be the hostess with the mostest.”