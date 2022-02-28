Reese Witherspoon Embraced the "Eye Blush" Trend at the 2022 SAG Awards

Reese Witherspoon’s team deserves applause for their impeccable work for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The actress stepped onto the red carpet wearing a fabulous black midi-length dress by Schiaparelli featuring an eye-catching swirl-shaped neckline, as well as a statement-making silk sash that emphasized her waist and flowed to the floor in dramatic fashion.

The Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series nominee complimented her look with dazzling diamonds and chic black pumps that wowed on the red carpet. While her fashion was enough to land her on the best-dressed list, her blush-colored makeup took her simple and sweet look to the next level of old Hollywood glam. Naturally, to get all the juicy details and pro-approved red carpet product recs, we chatted with BareMinerals Global Makeup Artist Ambassador Kelsey Deenihan about Reese's look for the night.

“When drawing inspiration, we always first look at the dress and go from there," says Deeniham. "The stunning baby blue in the dress felt fresh, and I knew pairing it with a complimentary coral— alongside the modern silhouette of her hair—would leave Reese with a fresh and glowing look,” the makeup artist added. “We all worked together to create a well-matched look.”

In the days leading up to the event, Deenihan says she pulled an array of shadows, blushes, and lipsticks to create the vision of perfection. “I don’t think there’s one stand-out feature other than the obvious monochromatic coral story. We really wanted the look to feel bright and fun by accentuating the eyes, cheeks, and lips.”

Ahead, read Deenihan’s detailed breakdown of the entire makeup look.

Kelsey Dennihan

Face

"I applied BarePro 16-Hr Skin-Perfecting Powder Foundation ($35) in Fair 17 Neutral as Reese’s base with a damp blender sponge. This provided an even veil of coverage with a gorgeous natural matte finish. Following the foundation, I used Original Liquid Mineral Concealer ($25) in Fair 1W to brighten under the eyes."

"To add a bit of definition to the cheeks, I applied Gen Nude Powder Blush ($25) in Beige for Days along her cheekbones as well as her hairline for a natural sun-kissed hue. Then, I dusted shades Strike a Rose and Pink Me Up along the apples of her cheeks and around her temples for a soft diffused wash of color. I topped her cheeks off with a little Endless Glow Highlighter ($29) in shade Zen, which I also applied along the top of the cheekbones, Cupid’s bow, and brow bone for a truly lit-from-within glow."

Brows

"Reese has amazing brows, so I simply wanted to ensure her natural hairs stayed in place by combing through them with the Strength & Length Serum-Infused Brow Gel ($22) in Clear."

Eyes

"For her eyes, I used the shade Marigold from the Rosewood Mineralist Eyeshadow Palette ($32). I swept it over Reese’s entire lid. The soft golden shimmer catches the light allowing the shadow to show dimension. From the same palette, I applied the shade Blossom in the crease before blending in a subtle rose color to add definition to her gaze.



"To further amplify the shadow look, I grabbed the Burnished Mineralist Eyeshadow Palette ($32) and swiped the shade Spark in the outer corners while dragging a small fluffy shadow brush in an outward and upward motion to give the eye an elongated shape. From the same palette, I finished the shadow by layering the shade Heat in the crease and on the bottom lash line for added warmth.

"I lined her eyes with the Mineralist Lasting Eyeliner ($19) in Topaz along the top waterline and under the bottom lashes followed by Copper on the top lashes. Finally, I applied a few generous coats of the new Maximist Phyto-Fiber Volumizing Mascara ($22) for dramatic, voluminous lashes."



Kelsey Dennihan

Lips

"To complete Reese’s look, I used Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick ($20) in the shade Abundance. This gorgeous full coverage coral color completed her fresh blushing beauty with a creamy satin finish."

