The Redken All Soft Conditioner gave me silky, smooth hair that was instantly more manageable. The formula is rich but doesn't weigh down hair, leading to a soft, hydrated result at a good value.

As someone with wavy hair, conditioner products are one of my best friends. Leave-in conditioners, detanglers, and hair masks all have a place in my minimal hair care routine. Dealing with frizz has always been one of my top hair priorities, and now that I reside on the east coast, I'm looking for solutions to create smoother, softer hair pretty much year-round, so it was an easy decision to test out Redken's All Soft Conditioner. With a pH-balanced formula and an argan oil-infused moisture complex, I was eager to see if this could soothe my strands. Keep reading for my honest review.

About My Hair: Prone to frizz

All things considered, I'd say my hair is in pretty good health. I don't tamper with it much, it has no unnatural color or chemical treatment, and I keep heat styling to a minimum. Conditioning products are something I can never get enough of, and they would without a doubt be by my side if I were on a deserted island. They're my best aids to combatting damage and making my natural waves look soft and healthy.

Prior to trying the Redken All Soft Conditioner, I was frequenting a combo of Oribe's Gold Lust Conditioner and Virtue Labs' Curly Conditioner. My post-shower treatment has been air-drying my hair, applying a few pumps of Amika's The Closer Instant Split-End Repair Cream as it dries and frizz starts to come through. The cream has been the best for keeping my waves smooth and defined without leaving a heavy or oily residue.

The Feel: Very rich

Redken's All Soft Conditioner might be one of the thickest I've ever used. It has a similar weight and feel to some of my conditioning masks and treatments, so I was careful not to rake this product in anywhere close to my scalp for fear that it would weigh my hair down, especially since I am figuring out how to best maintain volume with my new shorter length. Despite the product's thick consistency, my roots never felt weighed down after using it, and my hair didn't end up feeling greasy or heavy.

I loved the way my waves naturally air-dried, which is typically a sign that they're getting the moisture they need.

The Ingredients: PH-balanced and argan-infused

The hero ingredient of this moisture complex formula is argan oil. Full of vitamin E, fatty acids and antioxidants, argan oil is an ally for any hair type, adding increased hydration and elasticity to every strand. It's also the culprit behind this product's name, All Soft. Argan oil's properties are known to soften strands, making them silky to the touch with increased manageability.

Redken's All Soft conditioner is a pH-balanced formula, which benefits your strands by not stripping them of their natural oils and therefore not drying them out. All hair is acidic, with a normal pH value ranging from around 4.5 to 5.5. By developing a formula below the pH value of 6.0, it allows the cuticles to remain tightened and in turn minimizes frizz and breakage.

The Results: Soft, manageable hair

My hair was soft to the touch after using the Redken All Soft Conditioner. I found my hair to be instantly more manageable when it air-dried after using this conditioner, and it also made my hair tangle-free, to the extent that I skipped brushing it altogether. Normally I do a finger comb and rake through my hair with a detangler or frizz-fighting product post-shower, but I was able to eliminate that part of my routine once I started using the Redken All Soft Conditioner. I loved the way my waves naturally air-dried, which is typically a sign that they're getting the moisture they need. There were days when I'd still apply some of my anti-frizz cream once my hair was closer to being entirely dry, so I couldn't completely eliminate all additional products, but I definitely used less than I was using prior to this conditioner.

Overall, it seemed like a difference I'd be able to feel versus see, but when I look at the before and after photos of how my hair air-dried and looked without styling first thing in the morning, I notice a visible difference in my hair texture. I much prefer the way my hair looked and felt after using this product.

The Value: More than fair

Getting just over 10 oz. of conditioner for around $20 is pretty rare and more than fair for a high-performance product. I tend to expect around 8.5 oz. as the average product size, so Redken's All Soft Conditioner is already winning in quantity (plus they do offer smaller and larger sizes, depending on your preference). Due to its richness, I believe a little bit of this product goes a long way. That said, this 10-oz. bottle has a long lifeline and is certainly a good bang for your buck.

