17 Red French Tip Manicures Trending for Holiday Parties and Beyond

When it comes to classic nail colors, perhaps the first to come to mind—besides neutrals and muted pinks—is red. Yet despite the fact that it's been a go-to for decades, a good shade of cherry, oxblood, or ruby never fails to feel iconic. In fact, some of 2022's most memorable red carpet moments (think Florence Pugh at the British Fashion Awards, Lizzo at the Emmys, and Aubrey Plaza at The White Lotus premiere) have featured the most alluring rouge manis, leaving many of us reaching for these shades on repeat. But sometimes, we all get the urge to subtly switch it up, which is where mixing red polish with another constant staple—the French manicure—comes into play.

Offering a fresh take on both elements, the red French tip manicure is trending just in time for the holiday season, but it's versatile enough to be a top choice whenever you need a confidence boost. Depending on the shade and design you choose, it can feel festive, sophisticated, a little bit sexy, or practically any mood you want to convey. We fully expect it to stick around as mani lovers everywhere continue to embrace creative twists on longtime classics.

Intrigued by the idea, but not sure exactly what you want to ask for at the salon or attempt at home? We've got you. Keep reading for 17 of our favorite red French tip manicures perfect for parties, date night, and beyond.