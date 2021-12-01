Red Cheeks: Causes and Treatments, According to Experts

01 of 09

Rosacea

One of the most common causes of rosy cheeks is rosacea which, according to Engelman, is an autoimmune reaction. "We all have microorganisms living on our skin, and they help keep our skin barrier healthy by fighting potentially harmful bacteria. However, some people’s immune systems treat these microorganisms as potential threats and fight them, resulting in rosacea." She elaborates, explaining that "rosacea can manifest as a variety of symptoms, including flushed cheeks or redness on the face and other areas of the skin."

Treatment includes a medical diagnosis. "I prescribe Rhofade to patients who have rosacea," explains Engelman. "Rhofade is the first and only alpha1A adrenoceptor agonist approved for persistent facial erythema associated with rosacea in adults. Rhofade (oxymetazoline hydrochloride) cream, 1%, is FDA-approved for the topical treatment of persistent facial erythema (redness) associated with rosacea in adults. Using it consistently will help manage the redness and minimize flushing."

For milder cases that don't require prescription treatment, Engelman likes Glo Skin Beauty's Anti-Stress CBD Drops. "They are a great calming solution for milder rosacea or rosy cheeks. Formulated with an adaptogen blend including 1000 mg of broad-spectrum CBD, ashwagandha, and reishi mushroom, this serum is clinically proven to reduce redness and calm skin with consistent use."

Additionally, rosacea can be managed by avoiding triggers, according to Sedighi. "Common rosacea triggers include emotional stress, alcohol, spicy foods, sun exposure, hot or cold weather, and heated beverages."

"Certain skincare products, especially those containing alcohol, can also trigger a rosacea flare-up," she adds. "It’s nearly impossible to avoid the sun altogether, so sun protection is a must." Her recommendations include everyday use of a "broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher when outdoors; wearing a hat is also helpful." She notes that taking care when washing your face can help manage symptoms. "A mild cleanser should be gently applied and rinsed with either lukewarm or cool water, and your face should be gently patted dry with a soft towel."

