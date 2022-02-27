The Best Beauty Looks from the 2022 SAG Awards

Our favorite celebrities return to the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet with an in-person event in 2022, delivering plenty of hair and makeup inspiration for the year ahead. In short, the star-studded night did not disappoint.

Celebrities brought their A-game to the event showcasing enough elegance and glamour to signify the beginning of this year's delayed awards season. From blunt bobs and edgy top knots to rosy makeup and bold lips, see the best celebrity beauty looks from the 2022 SAG Awards.

Lady Gaga

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga gracefully walked the red carpet in a sparkling white dress with priceless diamonds and matching cloud-inspired eyeshadow. Her silkened blonde hair was accented with a soft front wave, which elevated the look.

Kerry Washington

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Kerry Washington never fails to deliver a buzz-worthy beauty moment. The SAG presenter arrived on the red carpet looking stunning in a bold berry lip that complemented her bright yellow gown and her long side-swept Old Hollywood curls.

Fran Drescher

(Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Fran Drescher presented a classy chignon updo created by hairstylist Jon Lieckfelt for the red carpet event. The President of SAG-AFTRA's classic glam was finished with sweet peachy cheeks by makeup artist Gregory Arlt. According to the actress, her makeup took three hours to complete.

Helen Mirren

(Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Helen Mirren looked rosy and fresh in a baby pink ensemble with matching lips and eyeshadow. The Lifetime Achievement Award winner wore her hair in a chignon that was accentuated with an oversized pink headband.

Rosario Dawson

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Hairstylist Aviva Perea created a stylish topknot to show off Rosario Dawson’s gorgeous off-the-shoulder gown. “I knew I wanted to create an updo to accentuate her long neck and glowing skin,” the hairstylist explained. This unexpected twist on a casual hairstyle paired perfectly with her soft glam achieved by makeup artist Shanell Sorrells. “We decided on a sleek, shiny, edgy top knot to complete her look,” the MUA explained.

Cynthia Erivo

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Cynthia Erivo looked stunning in a ruby red patent-leather strapless dress while adorning her signature blonde haircut. Her bold smoky eye makeup with no brows complemented her long lashes and nude lips flawlessly.

Sandra Oh

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Sandra Oh wowed onlookers with her futuristic platinum-colored evening gown. Taking her look to the next level, The Chair actress donned a bold silver eyeshadow and a soft, dusty rose lip.

Elle Fanning

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Elle Fanning let her blonde tresses blow in the wind as she walked the red carpet wearing head-to-toe Gucci, which she accessorized with dazzling Cartier jewelry. The star kept her makeup soft and sweet with peachy lips and cheeks.

Selena Gomez

(Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Selena Gomez glistened on the red carpet—and not just because of her exquisite diamond jewelry set with delicate emeralds. The Only Murders In The Building actress's sleek low bun and neutral makeup, accentuated by long lashes, drew attention to her emerald rings and matching nails.

HoYeon Jung

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

HoYeon Jung’s embellished Louis Vuitton gown showcased traditional Korean embroidery work. This inspiration ultimately inspired celebrity hairstylist Jenny Cho to create a sleek braided ponytail to highlight the traditional daenggi hair ribbon.

“I was very emotional about my chance to style her hair into a modern version of the sleek traditional Korean braids and to put the daenggi into HoYeon’s hair. It was sincerely one of the most special glam moments to remember,” says Cho, who turned to Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris products and brushes for the look.

