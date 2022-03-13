After a short postponement, the 2022 Critics Choice Awards finally arrived, and the star-studded ceremony did not disappoint. Stars like Margaret Qualley, Selena Gomez, and more lined the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles to celebrate the best in film and television, and though the event was originally scheduled for January, their jaw-dropping beauty looks were well worth the wait.

From Elle Fanning's bold red lip to Michaela Jaé Rodriguez's dramatic smoky eye, there were plenty of stunning glam moments to give us enough makeup, hair, and nail inspo for months to come. Ahead, see all the best beauty looks from the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards.

