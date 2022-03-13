After a short postponement, the 2022 Critics Choice Awards finally arrived, and the star-studded ceremony did not disappoint. Stars like Margaret Qualley, Selena Gomez, and more lined the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles to celebrate the best in film and television, and though the event was originally scheduled for January, their jaw-dropping beauty looks were well worth the wait.
From Elle Fanning's bold red lip to Michaela Jaé Rodriguez's dramatic smoky eye, there were plenty of stunning glam moments to give us enough makeup, hair, and nail inspo for months to come. Ahead, see all the best beauty looks from the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards.
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning channeled Old Hollywood on the red carpet with a bright red lip—wearing L’Oreal Paris Lipstick ($10), to be exact—and thick black eyeliner. The actress paired the bold lip with gleaming skin (courtesy of MUA Erin Ayanian) and a slicked back pony, keeping all eyes on the pop of color.
Jung Ho-yeon
For her first appearance at the Critics Choice Awards, Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon went with a beauty look marked by glistening, dewy skin, bold brows, and a peachy pink lip, courtesy of Nina Park and Chanel Beauty. She finished off her minimal glam with glossy waves featuring a deep side part, created by hairstylist Jenny Cho using René Furterer.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
All about the eyes! Michaela Jaé Rodriguez turned heads on the red carpet with her dramatic silver and blue smoky eye, further accented with long, dark lashes. A glossy brown lip and contoured cheekbones completed the glam look.
Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith looked like a goddess on the carpet with her lit-from-within skin, sultry bronze eye makeup, and dusty rose lip. However, the real highlight of her look was the blinged-out string of diamonds that she wore as a headpiece.
Selena Gomez
A rare beauty, indeed! Selena Gomez, alongside longtime makeup artist Hung Vanngo, proves that soft glam can make a statement with her monochromatic pink beauty look. The multi-hyphenate star had us dreaming of spring with her flushed cheeks, soft pink eyes, and pale pink lips—all underscored by a radiant glow thanks to Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Primer ($40) and Moisturizer ($48). Her arrow ear bling, however, managed to give the ethereal look a bit of edge.
Thuso Mbedu
Thuso Mbedu's elaborately braided updo was one of our favorite hair moments of the night. The actress paired the standout look with smoked-out eyeliner, highlighted skin, and sky-high lashes.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga brought the drama to the Critics Choice with her sultry glam. The House of Gucci actress went with a dramatic gold smoky eye that perfectly played off her eye-popping gown. Gaga kept all the attention on the bold dress by piling her platinum waves up in a retro-inspired 'do, complete with a deep side part.
Nicole Byer
Nicole Byer's Bridgerton-worthy updo immediately caught our attention. The regency-inspired style perfectly accentuated the comedian's hot pink ballgown, while her flushed cheeks and ombré purple lip kept her makeup looking soft but stunning.
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart may have channeled British aristocracy for her recent portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown, but the actress's glittering Critics Choice look screamed Hollywood royalty to us. Her '90s runway-inspired blonde waves (styled by Adir Abergel using Virtue hair products) and shimmering silver eyes were right at home on the Tinseltown red carpet.
Peyton List
Every red carpet needs at least one graphic liner look, and Peyton List's bold wing certainly fits the bill. Using the actress's own brand Pley Beauty, MUA Melissa Hernandez created the look with the Let It Linger Eyeliner ($16) in shade "Boss." The Cobra Kai star stayed minimal with the rest of her glam, opting for a sleek middle-parted bun and a soft pink lip.
Issa Rae
Issa Rae lit up the carpet with her radiant skin and flushed cheeks. Using Chantecaille's Cheek Gelée ($45) and Real Bronze ($78), makeup artist Joanna Simkin created the Insecure star's megawatt glow. A simple cat-eye and nude lip finished off the ethereal look. For her hair, the actress went with a sleek side part that flowed into her natural curls.
Serena Williams
Serena Williams's glittering silver dress might've shut down the red carpet, but her sultry glam look was equally as eye-catching. Hairstylist Alexander Armand created "a more natural, wet-inspired look to play off the fabrics and movements of the dress” styled with Maui Moisture's Coconut Milk Curl Foam Mousse ($13) and Shea Butter Elongating Gel ($9)
The tennis pro's sculpted cheekbones, dark smoky shadow, and shiny nude lipgloss were the perfect counterparts to the va-va-voom dress.
Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno's Critics Choice hair look was the epitome of effortless, cool-meets-polished. A classic smoky eye, rosy cheeks, and a glossy lip finished off the simple but stunning look.
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Jasmin Savoy Brown's soft pink-dusted eyelids and cheekbones might have flawlessly matched her blush gown, but it was her dark berry lipstick that made the look instantly memorable.
Venus Williams
Venus Williams proved that two bombshell looks are always better than one when she showed up in a daring silver gown that played off her sister Serena's own bold get-up. Keeping all eyes on the sultry cut-out dress, Venus went with light makeup and a soft nude lip, but it was her pin-straight, back-grazing hair look that made this glam more than worthy of a second glance.
The tennis star's skin and facial muscles were prepped with FaceGym skincare tools by makeup artist Karina Milan.
Kathryn Hahn
Kathryn Hahn is the queen of effortlessly chic red carpet looks, and her glam for this year's Critics Choice Awards—marked by polished beach waves and a dusty rose lip—was no exception.
“We love that chic, timeless, effortless hair vibe," explains Marilee Albin, who was behind the glossy look. The hairstylist used Better Not Younger's Lift Me Up Hair Thickener ($35) to add volume and bounce for a natural tousle.