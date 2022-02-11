9 Red and Pink Outfits for Valentine's Day and Beyond

Valentine’s Day is all about cliché—flowers, chocolate, love notes. While for some, the holiday errs on being a bit cloying but for others, it’s an opportunity to go all in and embrace St. Valentine with unabashed romance. If you fall into the latter camp, then you’ll be needing an outfit for the occasion, and we can’t think of any better combination than red and pink. Ahead, discover and shop nine uniquely stylish outfits that incorporate this color palette that you can wear out to drinks or simply at home with a rom com and bottle of wine.

Topped Off With a Bow

Design by Tiana Crispino

Red and pink harmoniously come together in this bow top destined for Valentine’s Day. Pair with simple black trousers and sleek accessories, like beige flats and pearl earrings.

Festive Knits

Design by Tiana Crispino

Double down on knitwear with a sweater and woven pants in pink and red. To tie the look together, cream-colored loafers and a statement cuff.

Date Night Minimalism

Design by Tiana Crispino

Keep it sweet and simple with a bright pink top paired with classic blue jeans. Solidify the palette with a red bag and slip into white strappy sandals for the perfect date night dinner.

The Pink Slip

Design by Tiana Crispino

If you’re looking for something on the bolder side, we love this baby pink slip dress paired with a statement bag. The rest can be pared back with low heels and silver hoop earrings.

Heart-Shaped Motif

Design by Tiana Crispino

Because there's no better day to wear a pink and red dress with a heart-shaped cutout, this Staud number is it. Drop a boxy denim jacket on top to keep it casual.

Pink Pantsuit

Design by Tiana Crispino

We love a pantsuit moment, and this pink combo is decidedly fun. Layer an oxblood corset underneath and fisherman sandals for a look that’s one of a kind.

Casual Romance

Design by Tiana Crispino

Looking for something low key? Try a red top with pink quilted pants worn with sneakers and sunnies—easy peasy.

A Thoughtful Accessory

Design by Tiana Crispino

Style a red beaded hair clip with a voluminous pink blouse for a fresh take on red-and-pink pairings. To finish, add leather pants and Chucks.

Little Red Dress

Design by Tiana Crispino

Because a little red dress will never get boring, this mini from Merlette is a perfect pick. Add a trench coat on top and pink crossbody bag for romance at its finest.