9 Red and Pink Outfits for Valentine's Day and Beyond

Valentine’s Day is all about cliché—flowers, chocolate, love notes. While for some, the holiday errs on being a bit cloying but for others, it’s an opportunity to go all in and embrace St. Valentine with unabashed romance. If you fall into the latter camp, then you’ll be needing an outfit for the occasion, and we can’t think of any better combination than red and pink. Ahead, discover and shop nine uniquely stylish outfits that incorporate this color palette that you can wear out to drinks or simply at home with a rom com and bottle of wine.
Topped Off With a Bow
Red and pink harmoniously come together in this bow top destined for Valentine’s Day. Pair with simple black trousers and sleek accessories, like beige flats and pearl earrings.
Shop The Look
Festive Knits
Double down on knitwear with a sweater and woven pants in pink and red. To tie the look together, cream-colored loafers and a statement cuff.
Shop The Look
Date Night Minimalism
Keep it sweet and simple with a bright pink top paired with classic blue jeans. Solidify the palette with a red bag and slip into white strappy sandals for the perfect date night dinner.
Shop The Look
The Pink Slip
If you’re looking for something on the bolder side, we love this baby pink slip dress paired with a statement bag. The rest can be pared back with low heels and silver hoop earrings.
Shop The Look
Heart-Shaped Motif
Because there's no better day to wear a pink and red dress with a heart-shaped cutout, this Staud number is it. Drop a boxy denim jacket on top to keep it casual.
Shop The Look
Pink Pantsuit
We love a pantsuit moment, and this pink combo is decidedly fun. Layer an oxblood corset underneath and fisherman sandals for a look that’s one of a kind.
Shop The Look
Casual Romance
Looking for something low key? Try a red top with pink quilted pants worn with sneakers and sunnies—easy peasy.
Shop The Look
A Thoughtful Accessory
Style a red beaded hair clip with a voluminous pink blouse for a fresh take on red-and-pink pairings. To finish, add leather pants and Chucks.
Shop The Look
Little Red Dress
Because a little red dress will never get boring, this mini from Merlette is a perfect pick. Add a trench coat on top and pink crossbody bag for romance at its finest.