18 Celeb-Approved Red and Blonde Highlight Ideas

Red and Blonde highlights are often associated with two distinctly different looks: "not a blonde, not quite a redhead" strawberry blonde, and the chunky streaks worn by early '90s pop star Ginger Spice. But let's break down those associative barriers for a moment and hone in on the facts. These two hair colors add a lot of warmth to any natural coloring—mixing the two together in a blend of highlights can certainly add some spice, if you will.

Red and blonde may actually go better together, no matter your hair type, base color, or natural texture. We tapped colorist Olivia Casanova of IGK salons and California-based hairstylist and colorist Ashley Rourk to talk to us about the perks of this highlighted color combo. Keep scrolling for our list of 18 celebs who show just how versatile red and blonde highlights can be.