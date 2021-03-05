Rebel Wilson On Her Year of Health and $2 Wellness Secret [Exclusive]

The last few years have been nothing short of transformative for Rebel Wilson. Like many of us, the Pitch Perfect actress likes to welcome in another 365 days by setting her intentions. In the past, she's let themes like love and fun be her guiding parameters for how she navigates her year. But, 2020 proved to be one of the most pivotal years of her life. Proclaiming it to be her Year of Health, Wilson used her downtime during the pandemic to prioritize fitness and balanced eating. After focusing on her holistic wellbeing last year, Wilson's wish for 2021 is to maintain all of the healthy practices she put into place. Aside from knocking out sessions with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson, her daily wellness rituals have also included taking Olly's gummy supplements. So, it's fitting that the brand recently announced her as their newest ambassador. Ahead, Wilson discusses how she incorporates Olly's lineup of vitamins into her routine, how she's practicing self-care amidst her busy filming schedule, and her affinity for skincare. Keep scrolling to read everything Rebel Wilson had to say.

What does it mean to you to become an Olly ambassador?

It's awesome. When the opportunity came up, I said to my endorsement agent Brooke, "No way, hang on one second." And then I ran to my kitchen. I have like 15 of the Olly gummy vitamins on my kitchen counter currently, and then I filmed it. I know that to be at my best and have my immunity at its best, I need certain supplements. But it was going to drive me crazy swallowing all the tablets. These from Olly are so easy and convenient for me to take.

Can you walk me through some of the Olly supplements that are part of your routine?

Normally around lunchtime, I take The Essential Prenatal because I've been doing some fertility treatments over the last year. So that's got the DHA and the folic acid in it that I need. My hair and my skin get put through a lot because I'm filming all the time. My nails do as well because I love gel nails, even though it's a bit damaging to my nails. So, I'll take the Heavenly Hair or Undeniable Beauty because it's got biotin, keratin, and vitamin C and A. Then, if I've had a stressful day, I take Goodbye Stress because it's got so many natural ingredients and helps you be a bit chilled. I'll often take Active Immunity if I've been around people because I've never actually ever taken a sick day off from work. If I'm writing, I'll take Laser Focus. I take Sleep at night. I love the sleep gummies because I think I'm now addicted to the taste, and also, it's got melatonin and l-theanine. I take them about 20 minutes before sleeping. A good night's sleep is very important so you can go crush the next day.

How are you staying active to keep your body in its healthiest and happiest state?

I had a lot of very expensive tests done on me last year when I was doing my year of health. I always thought you had to go running or keep your heart rate up. But for my body type, the way that I can lose unnecessary body fat is moderate walking. So not fast-paced, not power walking, just regular walking for an hour a day. And to me, that's my favorite kind. I can put on a podcast or audiobooks [while I'm walking]. I'm usually listening to something motivational or self-help related, and it's such a positive thing to do. But then I do go to Gunnar Peterson's gym here in Beverly Hills. I love that it's a little bit of a scene because only one person trains at a time. It's a cool gym to go to. When I'm not shooting, it's really good to come into the gym and do weight exercises to mix it up compared to just walking. But walking is what drops the weight. The stuff that I do with Gunnar is for toning and tightening.

Are there any self-care rituals that have helped you cope during this time?

Oh, gosh, exercise. It scientifically creates endorphins and makes you feel better. And, in turn, it makes you sleep better. I am also a big fan of bubble baths at night. It's just something so luxurious about it, even if I'm just putting in my like $2 Epsom salts from CVS or Walgreens. Putting them in the water is just so relaxing. Somebody said to me that I'm someone who's hyper-aware or hyper-sensitive. I don't know if it's because I'm an actor or what. But, they said that for people who have my personality, submerging yourself in water is a way to stop all those sensory experiences from affecting you. So they told me, "I don't think it's a coincidence that you like having baths or going in bodies of water because it really will stop the sensory experience that you're having with everything that's going on."

Let's talk about your skincare routine. Are there any product that you're loving?

I do have a lot of beauty products at home. I never was like a girly girl who was into stuff. But I am into facials now. I find them so relaxing. I never knew about anything beauty-wise until I came to Hollywood. I'm from the bush in Australia, so I really had to learn everything. I just bought this ice roller from Amazon for 20 bucks. You use it, especially under the eyes and on the jawline, and it just kind of really snatches everything first thing in the morning before you put your makeup on. I mainly only do it for filming days. They're like the jade rollers, but I kind of like the ice element of this one because It just depuffs your face.

When I'm working, I mainly use Dermalogica. I use their sunscreen every day. Being Australian, we're very big on suncare because we have a lot of skin cancer down there. I also use the Dermalogica toner, cleanser, and moisturizer. I'm also loving Kate Somerville's DermalQuench +Retinol Advanced Resurfacing Treatment ($98). It just gives this cool tingling sensation when you spray it on. Another friend who's a makeup artist has been using it too. I also have been wearing a lot of Korean face masks lately. My friend supplies me with them. I don't know what the hell is in them, but Koreans know their beauty products.

What are you looking forward to this year? What is this the "year of" for you?

Gosh, I had some big years over the last few years, like the year of health, the year of love, and the year of fun. I started theming the years and putting it out there quite publicly about what my goals with were. But 2021 is a bit hard to encapsulate in one word. I don't quite yet know how to encapsulate it. On the health front, I do want to maintain all of the hard work that I did. I know it's going to be challenging because I'm about to shoot three movies back to back in London, Atlanta, and I'm not sure the third one is going to be. But it's going to get pretty hectic. So, the things that I put in place might have been easier to do when work was canceled due to the pandemic, but it will be a lot more challenging this year.

There's just so much going on with work. I think now more than ever people need positive, entertaining movies and TV shows. So, it's gotten really busy from going like dead quiet last year. So I'm just like working my ass off and trying to develop projects that have really positive messages. The movies that I've been working on take years. People just see the end product, but for me, it's been years of work. So I'm trying to make sure that they have really positive, worthwhile messages in them while being fun and entertaining. But I have to try to think of my catchword for 2021, and I don't quite have it yet, which annoys me because it's almost March.