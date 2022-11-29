Byrdie Readers Buy These Products in Bulk—And They’re Still On Cyber Week Sale

Black Friday and Cyber Monday might have come to an end, but many of the products that Byrdie readers bought in bulk during the sales are still available for discounted prices. While most major brands and retailers have closed the chapter on their deals from the past few days, there are still some great discounts out there—you just have to hunt a little bit harder for them. But luckily, we did the work for you! Ahead, we’re sharing 10 Byrdie reader-approved products that you can still snag on sale.

Keep reading to find the products our readers bought during Black Friday and Cyber Monday that are still on sale.

Amazon

Now $80 (Originally $200)

Whether you're an athlete or not, a massage gun is incredible for loosening up your muscles and relieving tension and pain. Amazon reviewers praise this one for its impressive battery life and ideal level of pressure. If you’ve been interested in investing in a massage gun, grab this one while the incredible deal lasts.

Amazon

Now $31 (Originally $39)

Sunscreen aficionados and Byrdie editors alike rave about this SPF, so it’s no surprise that our readers have been stocking up while it’s been on sale. It provides excellent protection from harmful UV rays, it’s safe for sensitive skin, and it doesn’t leave behind any white residue.

Amazon

Now $35 (Originally $50)

Brightening your smile doesn’t need to be done at the dentist or cost you tons of money—these popular Whitestrips are a great way to whiten your teeth right at home. Our readers consistently shop them when they’re on sale, and we highly recommend taking advantage of the discount while it lasts.

Ulta

Now $64 (Originally $80)

If you’re looking for a powerful chemical exfoliator, we highly recommend this one. Formulated with AHAs and BHAs, its formula works to improve your skin’s texture and tone in less than 20 minutes.

Amazon

Now $230 (Originally $250)

If you’re looking to invest in a pair of wireless headphones (or gift them to someone for the holidays), you can now get them on sale at Amazon. They connect to the bluetooth on your phone, provide noise-cancellation, and allow for easy on-the-go listening.

Walmart

Now $29 (Originally $49)

Blowing out your hair at home has been made so easy with this ultra-popular hot air brush. This new and improved version has a slightly smaller head than the original, making it easier to maneuver and allowing it to create a bit more bounce. Bye bye salon blowouts!

Amazon

Now $900 (Originally $1,200)

If working on your fitness from the comfort of your own home is something you hope to do more of come the new year, we highly recommend snagging this elliptical at an incredible discount. It features 25 levels of resistance for a customized workout, and it makes for a great cardio option when the temperatures drop and it’s too cold to head outdoors.

BareMinerals

Now $26 with code CYBER (Originally $37)

Tinted moisturizers that blur the complexion, look natural, and provide SPF protection are hard to come by—but this one is all of that and more. It also works to hydrate the skin and it feels totally weightless once applied.

Amazon

Now $29 (Originally $34)

This liquid exfoliator is so popular, it might as well have its own fan club—and for good reason. The liquid formula contains two percent salicylic acid, which works to dissolve dead skin cells and improve the appearance of pores—all without over stripping the skin and causing dryness.

Briogeo

Now $17 (Originally $24)

Those with curly hair rave about this leave-in cream, praising it for how well it works to add definition to their curls. It’s formulated with a blend of hydrating and nourishing ingredients—like rice amino acids, avocado oil, quinoa extract, and tomato fruit ferment extract—to add moisture, bounce, and definition to curly hair.



