Beyoncé's Photographer Raven B. Verona Keeps This $3 Soap in Every Travel Bag

Raven B. Verona— also known as Ravie. B to her 200K Instagram followers—has established herself as one of the most dynamic women in photography. The Bronx-born creative began her career capturing concerts and events across New York, and now she spends her days shooting powerhouses like Beyoncé and Adele as they perform around the world.

Verona's passion for photography has also afforded her plenty of other "pinch me" moments—like working with big-name brands including Nike and Netflix. For her most recent project, she joined forces with Dove to help amplify the brand's "Free the Pits" campaign, which encourages women to embrace their armpits as they are. To celebrate the partnership, we recently caught up with Verona to discuss her career highlights, beauty must-haves, and self-care routines.

The One Thing She Loves Most About Her Job

"My favorite thing about my job is making people feel good. I always tell people I'm a photographer because I love to tell stories. I want to see people happy, showcase joy, and free themselves from insecurity. A lot of my work showcases that."

Raven B. Verona

The One Project She's Most Proud of This Year

"This year, I've only really worked on projects that mean a lot to me and align with my values. I’m really proud of that. But at this moment, it's the Dove 'Free the Pits' campaign. I was looking forward to working on it because I'm a woman and get insecure about my armpits due to dealing with ingrown hairs, stubble, and darkness. I sometimes even get patches of eczema. Since I was little, I've been self-conscious about it. So, when Dove approached me about the project, it forced me to become more comfortable with my own armpits. We're in a space now where seeing representation of women being dynamic and not perfect is really important."

The One Beauty Product She Always Carries With Her While Traveling

"Whenever I'm traveling, I always run to the nearest drugstore and grab a Dove Beauty Bar ($3) to keep in my bag. I'm somewhat skeptical about using the soap in the hotel room, so I always carry soap and spray-on deodorant with me."

The One Beauty Trick She's Learned While Working on Set

"I've learned that prepping your skin is the most important step. When I'm doing my makeup, moisturizing and priming really helps ensure my base looks great."

The One Place She Draws Beauty Inspiration From

"I'm a big fan of creating mood boards on Pinterest or Instagram. Right now, my Instagram explore page is full of beauty looks, nail ideas, and random cakes. One thing I will say: What's interesting about TikTok is that many of the videos repackage beauty trends we've been doing for years—like using lipstick as blush. I have to remind myself that, as I get older, there will always be someone younger who is discovering something for the first time."

The One Thing That Keeps Her Hair Healthy

"I really do prefer to do my hair and makeup because I know what I like. With my hair, I like to detangle with a Tangle Teezer brush and then deep condition my curls. Dove has really good hair masks that I use. I also have every Dyson product you can think of. Lately, I've been using the Airstrait ($499) before I get my hair braided. I also like to blow my hair out using the Airwrap ($599).

The One Self-Care Practice That Helps Her Unwind After a Long Shoot

"I have been really trying to carve out a lot of personal time. I've been reading, getting massages, and visiting a chiropractor regularly. I also have started working out three or four times a week in the morning so I can be in the best shape that I can be and feel healthy. I also just love to rewatch shows—I'm on season three of Insecure right now."

The One Thing She's Looking Forward to Doing Before the Year Is Over

"I'm looking forward to doing more work with my nonprofit organization called Best Side. We provide free picture days at Title 1 public schools in New York, so we're about to start doing that again since the school year is kicking off. We want to make the kids feel and look good."

