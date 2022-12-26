Selena Gomez Filled Us In on Rare Beauty’s New Spring Launches

Rare Beauty's launches never fail to elicit hype. Why? The products are that good. The brand's liquid blush, mascara, and liquid luminizer have become cult-favorite products amongst beauty lovers (myself included). So, it's no surprise that news about forthcoming launches was met with much anticipation over the last month (this reel teasing a new product garnered five million views alone). Now, all the details about the brand's spring collection are finally here. And, of course, the latest releases are exciting, featuring an innovative powder highlighter, a cooling under-eye brightener, and more.

Earlier this month, I had the chance to sit down with founder Selena Gomez to learn more about what it was like bringing these launches to life. Ahead, learn more about Rare Beauty's spring 2023 collection.

The Launch

When it came time to ideate products for the spring line, Gomez says she kept Rare Beauty's mission at the front of her mind. "We approach makeup thinking about people's well-being," she shares. "Ingredients are really important to us, but our message is equally important. We want you to embrace who you are and not necessarily hide or cover anything up. Obviously, there are specific trends in makeup. But I wanted Rare Beauty to make you feel free to do whatever. Even if you don't know how to do makeup, you can easily try things with our products because they're approachable."

Gomez spent ample time in research and development meetings and the factory while developing this collection, ensuring each product was perfect. "My favorite part [about this process] is that I will loosely say something, and next thing you know, it's happening," she says. "Having conversations about new products always makes me excited. Being in the factory was fun, and I wish I could be there more often. I was very hands-on [with this collection], and I could see exactly what was happening and all the ingredients going into the products."

The Products

Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter

Gomez wanted to bring innovation to the powder highlighter category. The Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter successfully packages the glass-like glow of liquid highlighters in a powder format. It's made with smooth micro shimmers that instantly make your skin look reflective. Plus, the formula is transfer-proof, smudge-proof, and water-resistant. There are four shades to choose from—Enlighten (cool champagne), Exhilarate (champagne gold), Flaunt (true gold), and Mesmerize (rose bronze). "It's truly lightweight and goes on like silk, and I love the natural sheen it gives you—I've never seen a highlighter like this," Gomez says.

Positive Light Precision Highlighter Brush

Gomez knew she had to design a brush to accompany the powder highlighter, and this one is thoughtfully designed. "It's small enough that it gives me full control of where I highlight but fluffy enough to make blending easy," she notes. The tapered, synthetic brush can be used with all powder and liquid formulas. So, if you have the brand's Positive Light Liquid Luminizer, don't be afraid to use this to apply it.

Positive Light Under Eye Brightener

For Gomez, launching the Under Eye Brightener was a no-brainer as she often deals with dark circles and puffiness. "I created this because I needed a quick and easy way to brighten my under eyes and look refreshed, especially on no makeup days," she says. The lightweight formula (available in six flexible shades) helps hydrate and illuminate the under-eye area, thanks to ingredients like white peony and vitamin E. Gomez and her team designed this product to be worn alone on those no makeup days or over concealer for extra radiance.

Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream

The Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream has become one of the brand's staple products. It boasts a velvety, matte finish and is loaded with botanicals and vitamin E to ensure your lips remain moisturized while you wear it. With this collection, Gomez wanted to release three new shades fit for spring. These include: Confident (rose mauve), Elevate (light warm beige), and Kindness (nude pink). "I always want to create colors that people will constantly want to return to," Gomez shares. "With this collection, we wanted to continue that. I think these shades are more approachable."