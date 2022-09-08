Rare Beauty's Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Gave Me an Effortless Glow

The Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer is impressive. It's easy to apply and has a beautiful buttery texture. Even just a small amount imparts a beautiful glow. Given the quality of the formula and the size of the product, this is a fantastic investment.

We put Rare Beauty's Positive Light Liquid Luminizer to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

After trying many beauty products, I believe I've finally mastered my dewy summer makeup routine. And highlighter is one of the most crucial steps; I adore the glow and pop it can provide to any look.

I've been using the same highlighter for almost a year now, and I honestly believed I'd never stray from it. Then Rare Beauty's Positive Light Liquid Luminizer came along. Available in eight shades (many of which are often sold out), the Positive Light Liquid Luminizer is a favorite on social media—and might just de-throne my go-to highlighter. Keep reading for my full review of this fan-favorite product.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Best for: High points of cheeks, brow bone, and the bridge of the nose; can also be added to foundation or concealer for an extra glow Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $22 Shade Range: Eight shades ranging from champagne to deep bronze About the brand: Selena Gomez launched Rare Beauty in 2020, and it quickly became a global phenomenon. Rare Beauty's vision is to create a secure, inclusive place in beauty—and beyond—that promotes mental well-being for everyone.

About My Skin: The more glow, the better

My skin is rather dry, so "hydrate and shine, hydrate and glow some more" is my skincare and makeup motto. When it comes to makeup, I want my products to be worth the money—and for me, that means pigmented and moisturizing.

How to Apply: However you like

Karla Ayala

The Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer comes in eight shades; I tested the shade "Enchant," which is a very light pink with a pearl finish. After finishing my skincare, I applied primer, foundation, concealer, contour, blush, and mascara. Then I applied the luminizer, beginning with a few dots and building up to a really brilliant glow. I wanted to look like a glazed doughnut, so I went for an overall bright and glowy look.

According to the Rare Beauty website, this product layers nicely with all foundation types. They also recommend applying one to two dots straight to the places you want to add a touch of glow, such as the high points of your cheekbones, the brow bone, and the bridge of your nose. It is also recommended to mix the luminizer with your foundation or concealer for a lovely all-over glow.

You can dot the product straight on your face using the applicator or put it on your hand and then dab it on your face. One method, and the one I favor, is to blend the product out with a brush. (I like the Huda Beauty Tantour Face Contouring Sculpt & Shade Brush, $28.) For an extra glowy look, I applied three dots, blended, and then applied two more dots and blended.

Another method is to tap the product with your fingertips, which is excellent for achieving a natural look. You can also use a sponge for a softer appearance.



The Results: A show-stopping glow

Karla Ayala / Byrdie

The first thing I noticed about the Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer was its size, which is rather large. Next was the color; I was afraid "Enchant" would look too pink, but as I swatched it, I was amazed at how lovely it was. It was glittery but not overwhelmingly so when I mixed it on my hand. I applied it to my face, and it felt so light that it seemed as though there was nothing there. It was quite simple to blend, and the radiance was stunning.

On a hectic Saturday, I wore the luminizer out for breakfast and to the movies. By the end of the day, my glow was still fairly fantastic. I tried the product with both natural and glam looks, and I can honestly say I am in love with it.

The Value: Your next obsession

The Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer costs $22, which is mid-range for a highlighting product. My favorite highlighter is Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Light Wand, which costs $40 and is, in my opinion, rather expensive.

I believe the Positive Light Liquid Luminizer gives the Beauty Light Wand a serious run for its money. It's less expensive and contains 0.5 oz/ 15 ml of product. There are eight stunning shades, making selecting one that matches your skin tone simpler. The applicator is very user-friendly, and the consistency is extremely bendable, pigmented, and lightweight. The end effect is a super-flattering glow that lasts all day. I had no problems using this product on my dry, sensitive skin, and I am completely obsessed. This luminizer is well worth the money.

Similar Products: You have options

NYX Born To Glow Liquid Illuminator ($8): A luminous, lightweight illuminator that can be used as a foundation base or highlighter, NYX's Born to Glow Liquid Illuminator is budget-friendly and gives a glow to any look. There are only four shades to choose from, making picking the right one a little tougher.

Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter ($28): Saie's Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter is a lightweight luminizer that can be worn alone or mixed with your foundation. It is less pigmented than Rare Beauty's Positive Light Liquid Luminizer and is more expensive. That being said, this option is better if you're going for a natural aesthetic or are looking for a primer to prep for a glowy base.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand ($40): The Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand collection consists of two highlighters and four highlighter blushes. The highlighters are highly pigmented and known to impart a Hollywood glow. That being said, they are more expensive than Rare Beauty's Positive Light Liquid Luminizers, have a sponge applicator that can get messy, and you only get 12 ml worth of product.

