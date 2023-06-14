Rare Beauty's Positive Light Highlighter Gave Me the Silkiest Glow

Rare Beauty’s Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter makes skin pop with its dewy, intensely pigmented formula and creamy texture. Blendable and easy to use with a glowy finish, the product lives up to its name and exceeded my expectations.

We put the Rare Beauty Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

One thing that’s for certain is that I’m a dewy skin girl. Sure, I love a good soft matte look as well, but a glowing—not greasy—complexion will always be the makeup look that I gravitate towards and strive to perfect. When I learned that one of my favorite brands, Rare Beauty, dropped the Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter, I knew I had to get my hands on the product before it undoubtedly sold out. When I noticed the hashtag #rarebeautyhighlight had gotten over 70 million views on TikTok, I immediately knew the brand had released something good. With a range of powder formulas that can function as alternatives or complements to the brand’s liquid shades, I was really looking forward to seeing what the highlighter would do for my own makeup looks. To learn more about my experience with the Rare Beauty Positive Light Highlighter, keep reading for my full review below.

Rare Beauty Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter Best for: Most skin types, and anyone who prefers a dewy, radiant makeup look. Uses: A highlighter that adds a glass-like sheen to the high points of the face. Price: $25 Shade Range: Four shades About the brand: Built around challenging unrealistic standards of beauty and perfection, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez is all about creating products that make the wearer feel confident and embrace the details that make them unique. The brand has quickly become a cult favorite, with products like the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and Positive Light Liquid Luminizer among the most popular.

About My Skin: Sensitive and combination

After dealing with acne throughout my teens and adulthood, my skin and I have made a lot of progress. About a year ago, my dermatologist prescribed Accutane, and since taking the oral treatment, the appearance of my skin has drastically improved. With or without my acne struggles, I've always liked my skin to have a glowy, lit-from-within finish. Right now, my go-to complexion product is the e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Liquid Filter. After I’ve applied the skincare-makeup hybrid, I add a flush to my cheeks with one of my Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush colors. I have a few different highlighters I like, but lately, I’ve been reaching for one of my Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wands.

With highlighters, I like products that are intensely pigmented and make my cheeks pop. I was curious to know whether the Positive Light Highlighter would give me the look I was going for and live up to Rare Beauty's highly acclaimed overall reputation.

How to Apply: Use a brush to sweep onto high points

Khera Alexander

While how to apply it is fairly straightforward, using a highlighter can be a different experience for everyone. Some people may prefer to use several layers of product, while others may prefer keeping it to a minimum for a subtle glow on strategic areas. Either way, the process of applying Rare Beauty’s Positive Light Highlighter is simple. The brand recommends taking a brush, gently sweeping it across the highlighter, then using light strokes to apply the product to the high points of your face.

The Results: Glowing, healthy-looking skin

Khera Alexander/Byrdie

I’m always full of excitement when Rare Beauty launches a new product, curious to see whether or not it will be another standout that I can add to my list of favorites from the brand. I’m very happy to say that the Positive Light Highlighter is another knockout. Even though it’s a powder, the highlighter has a lovely, creamy texture to it while keeping a weightless feel. The highlighter is so vibrant that I assumed it could last for several hours, and I was pleased to find that it did—I was able to wear it all day without the need for any touch-ups.

When I first swatched the Positive Light Highlighter on my hand, it was so rich and pigmented that I knew I’d need to be sparing when applying it to my face. Each time I used the highlighter, I’d start with a subtle layer to determine how much product I’d want to wear. At most, I’d add an extra layer or two after the initial application. The product itself blends well and is really easy to use—as I brushed the highlighter onto my skin, each new layer boosted the radiance until I reached my desired intensity. Once finished, the high points of my face would be beautifully accentuated, and I’d have luminous skin and a shimmery (but never grainy) glow.

The Value: Incredible quality that's well worth the cost

At $25, I think that the Rare Beauty Positive Light Highlighter is priced fairly. Considering the amazing quality, it's accessible and not overly expensive. The product is incredibly pigmented and you only need a small amount for major impact, so I see it lasting for a long time, making it an even better investment.

Similar Products: You've got options

LYS Beauty Aim High Pressed Highlighter Powder: Slightly more affordable but just as impactful, the LYS Beauty Aim High Pressed Highlighter Powder ($19) is a vegan, cruelty-free product that gives your skin an instant boost of radiance. If budget is a priority for you, this one is a solid choice that doesn't skimp on quality.

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Bio-Radiant Gel-Powder Highlighter: An intensely pigmented gel-powder formula, the Haus Labs Bio-Radiant Highlighter from Haus Labs ($40) melts into skin while creating a soft glow. Available in 10 shades, this product is the way to go if you want maximum options.

Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette: A luxury highlighter that's actually worth the investment, the Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette ($45) provides four stunning, radiant highlighter shades in one product—you can either choose the one you want to wear that day, or mix them together for a glow with tons of dimension. This product is great for a customizable look, but if you just need a straightforward, more affordable highlighter, you won’t go wrong with Rare Beauty.