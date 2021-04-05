Rare Beauty launched in September 2020—and we're still excited about it. In a year when we barely left our homes, Selena Gomez’s makeup line of minimalist faves remained a mainstay in Sephora shopping carts everywhere—mine included. So when the brand reached out about their new Discovery Eyeshadow Palette ($29), available on April 12 in a range of shades called “True to Myself,” I jumped at the chance to try the product before it launched.

I don’t know about you, but as the world opens up and vaccinations become available, I’m ready to trade in my subdued makeup routine and embrace color (and sparkle!). According to Rare Beauty’s Global stylist Cynthia Di Meo, the new palette is “crease-resistant, buildable, and easy to use," making it the perfect addition to my summer makeup repertoire. Read on for my review of the latest addition to Selena Gomez’s beauty line.

Rare Beauty Discovery Eyeshadow Palette Best for: Eyes Price: $29 Product Claims: Cruelty-free, vegan, and paraben-free Why Selena Loves It: These eyeshadows celebrate the ever-changing colors we reflect every day. Fun Fact: With the launch of Rare Beauty, Gomez also launched the Rare Impact Fund, which will raise $100 million for mental health services over the next 10 years. Other Rare Beauty Products You’ll Love: Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick, Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

The Shades

The “True to Myself” shades delivered exactly what I expected from Rare Beauty—in a good way. Gomez embraced the peachy, blush tones the brand is known for, including two darker plum shades for depth and a gold tone for warmth. With only three matte shades, three metallic tones, and a glitter top coat, the palette is surprisingly versatile, providing just the right combination of shadows to create an eye look for every mood.

In keeping with Selena Gomez’s focus on mental health and self-care—the brand's Rare Impact Fund pledged to raise $100 million for mental health services within the next 10 years—the product was inspired by the emotions Gomez experienced during her journey to self-discovery. With shade names like "Genuine" and "Acceptance," the palette's packaging gives off plenty of good vibes.

Rare Beauty

The Formula

What I love most about this product is how soft and smooth the shadows feel when you apply them. I often apply my makeup in-transit (I know—I’m really living on the edge), so this sleek compact, along with its built-in mirror for quick, on-the-go application, will absolutely become a purse mainstay for me. The formula is so easy to use that I had success creating a quick, five-minute eye look with just my fingers.

Rare Beauty, Madeline Hirsch

The Look

According to Di Meo, Rare Beauty’s ethos is to make products for routines that require just “ten minutes to get ready.” As a self-described “lazy girl,” this is a beauty promise I can get behind. So, I hopped on zoom with Di Meo to recreate one of Selena’s favorite summer looks. See details on how to try it for yourself below.

Tap on shadows to build up color, or blend in shades for a more subtle look.

Prime your lids with Rare Beauty's “Always an Optimist” Weightless Eyeshadow Primer ($18) for all-day hold.

Use the matte peach shade “Genuine” as the anchor color, covering your lids through the crease. The shade should be visible when you open your eyes.

Layer “Genuine" on the outer corner of your eyes. Tap for more saturation, blend for a softer tone.

Dab “Pure” in the inner corner of the eye. Add a second or third coat for more saturation and shine.

Finish by layering “Positive” on the middle portion of your lid for a subtle, metallic gradient.

If you want more dimension, add “Loyal” to contour the outer edge of your eye.

The Verdict

The Discovery Eyeshadow Palette's real standout is the metallic top coat. Easy to pat on, the buildable formula really works wonders here, providing the bold color and glitter I’ve been craving. Catch me wearing this shade in direct-sunlight selfies all summer long.