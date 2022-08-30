This Celeb-Loved Ayurvedic Beauty Brand Is Finally Making Its Sephora Debut

If you've been looking for a sign to level up your skincare routine, consider Ranavat's in-store Sephora debut as good as it gets. Beloved by celebrity and civilian fans alike, the brand is an ideal introduction to the world of Ayurvedic beauty, a system of ancient Indian healing rituals and practices for keeping the mind, body, soul, (and skin) balanced. On Aug. 27, the brand arrives in more than 250 brick-and-mortar Sephora locations, bringing products grounded in time-honored ingredients and rituals to an even larger audience.

Since its debut in 2017, founder Michelle Ranavat's eponymous line was an instant hit, edging out even established brands thanks to fine-tuned, adaptogenic-powered herbs and carefully-sourced botanicals. A-listers like Frida Pinto, Mindy Kaling, and Hailey Bieber are all vocal fans—among many others—and Ranavat's scored more than a few awards and accolades over the years, too.





While Ayurveda is neither a "trend" nor new, the ancient methodology is undoubtedly more widespread and popular than ever. But to Ranavat, whose line will be the first South Asian-founded Ayurvedic skincare brand to sell in Sephora, this defining moment is just as much for her community as it is a professional victory. "Growing up, I only saw South Asian beauty traditions on the shelves of Indian grocery stores," she tells Byrdie. This Sephora release makes Ayurveda more accessible, and Ranavat points out that the support of the megaretailer puts it on the same playing field as traditional skincare. "This launch is for those of us who never saw our traditions being represented, for those who felt left out because they were different, and for those who want to learn more about beauty traditions and culture outside of their own."

Ranavat's new partnership with Sephora also means it'll be at least a little easier to get your hands on some of the in-demand best-sellers that routinely rack up waitlists of thousands. There's a solid chance you've seen the brand's sophisticated yet understated bottles in the Instagram stories and skincare routines of everyone from Gwyneth Paltrow to Miss Universe. But if you're looking for the perfect entree point, Ranavat herself has a few recommendations. Start with the hero products in the hair and skin categories, the Brightening Saffron Serum ($135) and the Mighty Majesty Hair Serum ($70) respectively. The sweet-smelling skin serum takes a full 10 days to manufacture in India, carefully crafted to smooth texture, even tone, and illuminate all over. "The hair serum is also another iconic product that I created out of my battle with postpartum hair loss," Ranavat says, explaining she wanted a more elevated hair oil that would seamlessly blend Ayurvedic know-how with a luxury experience. "By the first drop, this jasmine-infused serum will take you to Nirvana."

Shop Ranavat now online at Sephora.com and in-store.