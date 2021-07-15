These 10 Rainy Day Outfits Will Keep You Cheerful in the Clouds

There are two types of people in this world: those that see "chance of rain" in the forecast and let out an audible groan, and those that are exhilarated by the prospect of slipping into their beloved rain boots and whipping out an umbrella. Whichever camp you fall into, one truth holds: Rainy day outfits are a necessity. Plus, if you have a few favorites in your back pocket for the next time storm clouds roll in, the idea of walking around in the rain will seem less daunting. In fact, it may even be fun.

Naturally, there are a few style staples tailor-made for precipitation, including rain boots, raincoats, waterproof hats, and umbrellas. But if you’re feeling stuck on how to style said basics (especially in a muggy summer climate), rest assured that you have options. Ahead, find 10 interesting and fun-to-wear outfits for your next rainy day this season.

Cheery Monochrome

It may be gloomy outside, but your rainy day outfit doesn't need to be. Slip into a playful pink dress, then accessorize with a matching umbrella and a pair of mid-calf rain boots.

Earth Tones

Elevate your athleisure look with earth-toned separates, like a breathable tank paired with ribbed leggings and a versatile raincoat.

Mod Moment

It’s easy to feel like rainy day outfits equate to boring style sensibilities, but that’s simply not true. Eschew your unfulfilling impulses by reaching for this mod-inspired matching set and pairing it with a chic pair of rubber boots.

Weekend Errands

Upgrade your basic weekend errand look with a sleek anorak paired with a breathable cotton tank and retro sneakers.

Camp Counselor

A Breton stripe tee and white denim shorts look especially fun when paired with a waterproof bucket hat, don’t you think?

Bohemian Romance

Itching to wear that romantic, prairie-inspired dress trend as part of a rainy day outfit? Try it out with a headband and chunky rain boots for a decidedly cool combo.

Bright and Bold

Thunderstorms be damned, embrace the unexpected forecast and slip into your brightest of brights to combat the rainy weather.

Pop of Floral

A camel-colored trench coat goes with literally everything in your wardrobe, so for your next rainy day outfit, we suggest pairing it with an oversized blouse and floral pants.

Statement Umbrella

The rain is less daunting when you’ve invested in a fun, well-made umbrella. Try this plaid one with a solid jumpsuit.

Mixed Prints

Though a solid raincoat is certainly versatile, a printed version—like this gingham beauty—is undeniably fun. Style it with a floral dress and classic white sneakers for a reliably cool look.