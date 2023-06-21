TikTok Says Raindrop Braids Are the Official Protective Style of Summer

When it comes to protective styles, there are so many options to choose from. Take braids, for example. Regular box braids have been popular for some time, but now there are a variety of styles, like goddess braids, layered braids, and raindrop braids—the latter of which are trending on TikTok (the hashtag has over 6.7 million views).

Created by Maryland-based stylist Bethany Nche, raindrop braids are essentially an elevated take on knotless braids. To achieve the unique look, translucent beads are interspersed throughout the braids, creating the illusion of falling raindrops. Ahead, learn more about the viral braid style.

Meet the Expert Yetty Bames is a hairstylist at Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger.

Marcia Sesay is a television and celebrity hairstylist.

The Trend

In October 2022, Nche posted a video showcasing the style, which has accumulated over one million views. Many other creators, like @itsyemi_hairpage, have since posted their own versions of the look. Yetty Bames, hairstylist at Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger, believes this style is trending "because braids are constantly evolving, and [raindrop braids are] a fresh take on a classic style, which will always generate some buzz in the natural hair space."

The Technique

When it comes to braided styles, hair prep is important. After applying a leave-in conditioner, your hair should be blow-dried, as this makes it easier to manage during the braiding process. Once the hair has been sectioned with a rat tail comb, a pomade of your choice can be applied to make sure your parts remain slicked down. "Small silver clips can also be used to hold the braid in place as beads are being added," Bames adds.

According to Bames, the most important thing to remember when recreating this look is that technique matters. "The braids need to be sturdy and secure—not too tight or too loose," she says. "The weight of the braid matters as well. Ensure that the hair isn’t too heavy, as doing this will prevent pulling or hair loss.

Celebrity hairstylist Marcia Sesay says it’s also essential to consider the size and color of the beads before starting. "Smaller braids look more balanced with smaller beads, and jumbo braids look great with larger beads, but the look can be switched up by using a mixture of sizes and colors depending on your preferences," she adds. However, unlike other braided styles, once the beads are added in, they cannot be removed until the hair is unbraided.

Once you're ready to start the braiding and beading process, here's what to do: Start braiding your hair, and once you decide where to place the bead, pull out a small section of hair from one of the strands and pull it through the threader. Glide the bead up the threader until it's secure on the hair, and continue braiding. Remember, the beads don’t have to be secured in the same place on every braid, but they should be close enough to create a raindrop effect. To achieve the curled ends, Bames suggests adding rollers to the ends and dipping them in boiling hot water.

How to Style

Like regular box braids, raindrop braids are incredibly versatile and can be worn in many ways. Sesay recommends the "peek-a-boo" technique, "which involves beads being strategically applied at the side or back of the head so they only peek through if you have your hair up in a bun."

Bames adds, "You can even put half of your hair up and leave the other half down if you have a hard time deciding what to do, but there are no rules when it comes to this style, so feel free to experiment and have fun with it."

But remember, if you use synthetic braiding hair, it tends to get frizzy when styling. To keep the hair looking fresh for weeks, Sesay recommends touching it up using Mielle's Rosemary Mint Edge Gel ($7) and Mongongo Oil Style Setting Spray ($10).