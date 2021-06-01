Drag Queen DD Fuego Rated 5 Rainbow Eyeshadow Palettes—Here Are Her Thoughts

ICYMI: June is Pride Month. While many of us opt for bold and bright makeup looks year-round, this is a special time of year when we really turn it up a notch. To help us find the best bright, bold palettes, we consulted beloved Drag Queen DD Fuego. Ahead, she delivers her thoughts on five colorful eyeshadow palettes (rating them on a scale of one to five fuegos), so you can add them to your Amazon cart with confidence.

BingBrush 9 Colors Matte Eyeshadow Palette $6 Shop

Although this palette only comes with a few base colors, each one is really pigmented and easy to blend. Most importantly, there is zero fallout (you won't have to touch up your foundation after you finish your lids). And because this palette is so compact, it won't take up too much space in your makeup bag. "This little baby truly packs a punch," DD Fuego says. "She getting four fuegos out of five.” This little palette is a big deal.

UCANBE 15 Colors Eyeshadow Palette $8 Shop

The shades in this palette offer a more subtle wash of color, so this the perfect palette to try if you're just breaking into bright makeup. To make them colors pop, we recommend using an eyeshadow primer to allow for an even more saturated look. However, DD Fuego prefers a more pigmented shadow. She says: "I’m going to give the Fruit Punch Palette two fuegos out of five. It did not pack a punch."

Beauty Glazed Color Fusion Over The Rainbow Palette $9 Shop

With 32 shades, ranging from shimmer to matte, this palette boasts a cruelty-free and waterproof formula. Mix in a bit of setting spray to make them easier to blend. DD Fuego gave this palette a try IRL and said: "[It] was not ideal because I had to use my fingers. But, she had cute colors, so three fuegos out of five."

De'Lanci Beauty Artistry Rainbow Eyeshadow Palette $10 Shop

We love this one because it offers bold and more natural shades in one easy palette. Let's be honest: We love a palette that can do both. The long-lasting, blendable, and highly-pigmented formula was also a winner in DD Fuego’s eyes. "This Beauty Artistry Palette is really serving beauty and artistry. She's gonna get five fuegos out of five," she says.

Eyeseek Colorful Eyeshadow Palette $9 Shop

With 35 shades and a waterproof and sweat-proof formula—we're excited. So, if you're looking for some subtle glitter (there are 10 shimmery shades), this might be the one for you. But, you may need to use quite a bit of primer or concealer as a base to really make these colors come to life. "This Eyeseek Palette should seek some help because the colors were not as bright as they were promised online, so I’m giving this three fuegos out of five," DD Fuego says.