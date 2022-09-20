Rag & Bone Preps For Bikercore Fall With Fox Racing Collab

After two decades of creating tailored, English-inspired pieces with a New York City edge, Rag & Bone is celebrating its 20th anniversary by partnering with legendary motocross brand Fox Racing. Released simultaneously with Rag & Bone’s fall 2022 collection, the two brands have worked together to create a seven-piece capsule collection that marries functionality with fashion.

The unisex collection features protective riding pants and lightweight jerseys with both the Fox Racing and Rag & Bone logos that are functional for motocross riders to wear on and off the bike. In addition, the collection also includes hard-knit sweaters and a sleek pair of leather pants that stay true to Rag & Bone’s traditional laidback tailoring while embracing Fox’s moto aesthetic.

Nicholas Maggio

“Rag & Bone has always been about the dichotomy of English tailoring paired with functional, sport-infused pieces, and Fox was the perfect partner to place our love of motocross into a more urban setting,” says Marcus Wainwright, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Rag & Bone.

For the campaign, Fox tapped its athletes from motocross and mountain biking, including Ken Roczen, Jo Shimoda, Sabrina Patton, and Frida Ronning.

While this partnership may seem unexpected at first, Rag & Bone is known for their unique and fun collaborations. Just last year, Disney and Rag & Bone released a capsule collection for the live-action version of “Cruella,” and in 2017, they also released a “Star Wars” inspired collection.

Nicholas Maggio

As for Fox Racing, earlier this year, they released a collection with Supreme of strictly motocross apparel, but this would be their first time releasing a collection with ready-to-wear pieces.

"Rooted in utilitarian design and functional fabrics, this capsule infuses traditional pieces with a sports-minded edge," Fox Racing wrote of the collaboration on its Instagram. "Resulting in a collection that's at home on the track, in the city, or anywhere in between."

The collab happens to be right on trend with the rise of bikercore and racing jackets for the fall, so the capsule is sure to be a hit even with those less inclined to hit the circuits. And with cooler season right around the corner, there is really no better time to invest in a few cozy sweaters and statement leather pants.

Shop the full collection over on Rag & Bone or Fox Racing.

