15 Raffia Pieces That Have Us Dreaming of Florida Retirement

Raffia is having a moment for summer, and we're here for It. Native to the more tropical regions of Africa, raffia palms have been used for centuries to make baskets, placemats, hats, and more. In recent years, the raffia fiber has become a popular material in resort wear such as beach bags, clutches, sandals, and slides.

Designers across the globe have embraced the trend to create unique and versatile items that are actually wearable. Fashion houses such as Prada and Gucci have elevated the classic raffia bag with bright colors, unique weaving, and ornate patterns. Straw-like bags are not only meant for poolside wear anymore, but can be filled with fresh veggies from the farmers market to or to the office on your warm-weather commute.

We've curated a selection of beautiful raffia pieces from large totes and cloud clutches, to comfortable slides and platform sandals. Below, 15 raffia pieces to add to your summer wardrobe.

Proenza Schouler Large Morris Raffia Tote $450.00 Shop

Woven from natural raffia, the Morris Tote is this season's staple. Whether you're looking for a an everyday work bag or a beach tote for all of your summer adventures, this is a versatile piece you'll have in your closet forever.

Carrie Forbes Bou Heeled Mules $325.00 Shop

Add a touch of St. Tropez to your summer wardrobe with Carrie Forbes Bou Heeled Mules. Adaptable and neutral for everyday wear, dress up with a jumpsuit and gold hoops or dress down with jeans and a white tee.

Lack of Color The Inca Bucket Wide $139.00 Shop

Embrace your inner coastal grandma with Lack of Color's top-rated wide bucket hat. Cozy up in a luxurious knit, grab a mimosa and a great book, and curl up on a lounge chair by the water in your chic new hat.

Mansur Gavriel Raffia Cloud Clutch $595.00 Shop

Mansur Gavriel's signature cloud clutch is now available in a dreamy raffia material. Wear comfortably under your arm or in hand as a neutral seasonal clutch.

Tuckernuck Jewelry Raffia Lantern Earrings $58.00 Shop

Raffia lantern earrings are the perfect finishing touch to add style and flare to any look.

Staud Raffia Tommy Beaded Bag $395.00 Shop

Staud's signature shoulder bag just got better. Made of raffia and vegan leather with beaded detailing, this is truly a one-of-a-kind piece you'll cherish for years to come. Style with an orange cardigan to bring out the fluorescent hues in the poppy florals.

Clergerie Paris Lisa Woven Raffia Platform Loafers $445.00 Shop

A cross between a sneaker and a loafer, Clergerie Paris's Lisa Woven Platforms add height and dimension to your summer wardrobe. We're in love with the look and feel of mixing different textures and materials to create a funky look. Style them with anything from gym pants to mini dresses for a endless looks.

Loewe + Paula's Ibiza Bracelet Leather-Trimmed Raffia Shoulder Bag $990.00 Shop

Loewe never ceases to amaze me with their iconic and timeless silhouettes. In collaboration with Paula's Ibiza, Loewe elevated their classic bracelet pouch in two dreamy colorways, green and natural raffia. Wear this as a shoulder bag or around your wrist as a trendy clutch bracelet.

Inuikii Raffia Moon Platforms $305.00 Shop

Looking to add raffia to your closet in a practical way? The Moon Platforms by Inuikii can be worn day to night and are as comfortable as they are modish.

Arizona Love Raffia Bag $178.00 Shop

Summer is the season of bright hues, and we're not shying away from adding all the colors of the rainbow to our closet. Add a pop of color to your look with Arizona Love's Rainbow Striped Bag. Style with a monochromatic set and let the bag be the star of the show.

Jenni Kayne Woven Raffia Tote $175.00 Shop

Our top choice for the most versatile everyday tote. Available in either black or natural, use this as an everyday tote or overnight bag for fun summer getaways.

Marni Sabot Raffia Slides $790.00 Shop

Woven in Italy and made to mold to your foot's shape overtime, Marni's Sabot Raffia Slides give you that barefoot feel we're all looking for on hot summer days. Style these statement shoes with cargo pants and a cropped cardigan for an effortlessly chic look.

Tommy Bahama Islamora Lux Crocheted Raffia Clutch $105.00 Shop

Add a touch of sparkle to your next night out with the Islamora Lux Crocheted Raffia Clutch. This bag is made of 90% raffia, 10% metallic thread, and 100% glam.

J.Crew Metal-and-Raffia Disc Earrings $48.00 Shop

A statement earring that won't break the bank (or your earlobes). These are super lightweight and easy to style. Wear them with your favorite denim shorts and a cropped blazer.

Larroude Miso Platform Sandal In Natural Raffia $285.00 Shop

If you aren't familiar with Larroude, allow me to introduce you. Larroude encompasses all things good in fashion: Comfort, style, and fantasy, all while never compromising on quality. The Miso Platform Sandal in natural raffia is handmade in Brazil with a rubber sole for comfort and everyday wear and tear.