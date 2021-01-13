Several years ago, I entered a new full-time job at the same time as a new full-time MFA program. I wanted to maintain an equal commitment to my art and my career, but this obviously posed challenges. I’d work nine-to-five in the office, schedule classes for nighttime, do homework after class and on weekends. Coffee got me through the day, but I noticed myself crashing in the middle of night class.

I didn't need one crash-and-burn energy shot to make it through a single all-nighter. I needed a sustainable, healthy way to extend my productive hours, so I could make the most of my degree, follow both my dreams at once.

Enter Rae Wellness Energy Capsules. I’d pop one pill in the afternoon, then make it through class alert, focused, and happy. On my longest nights, when I was trying to make deadlines, I would take two capsules (one serving size) and feel flushed with energy to finish out my short story.

Though I’ve since graduated from my MFA, the Energy Capsules make frequent appearances in my morning routine. I take them as I start to work, along with a cup of tea, and I find this combination mirrors the boost I’d get from a morning coffee—without the usual jitters, anxiety, or afternoon sleepiness. Within forty-five minutes, I’m vibing.

Best For: Replacing your coffee addiction, getting over an afternoon slump Active Ingredients: Vitamin B-12, L-Theanine, Green Tea Extract

Does Not Contain: Animal products (vegan), artificial preservatives, added sugar, GMOs, gluten Byrdie Clean: Yes Price: $14.99

My Experience

I either use the supplement to replace my coffee, or after coffee in the afternoon.With only 50mg of caffeine per serving, the supplement is safe to take after a morning cup of joe. Usually, only one pill (a half dose) is enough to invigorate me for the rest of the workday.

Two capsules count as one serving, so you can easily tailor your dose based on your body chemistry or needs for the day.

My body is sensitive to substances, yet I’ve never had any problems with jitters or insomnia with these capsules. I've always been intimidated by extreme-looking energy shots, and taking one Rae Wellness capsule first allowed me to see what would work with my body chemistry. This supplement isn't extreme—it's the kind of sustainable, everyday energy that makes work or exercise more enjoyable.

In addition, though the evidence for Vitamin B-12 as a hangover cure is only anecdotal, this product has made me feel normal again the morning after several too many cocktails.

The Science: Natural energy that lasts all day

Rae Wellness says their product works at a cellular level, for a more sustainable source of energy without the crash. Let’s dig into the ingredients, and the science behind each one.

Vitamin B-12: B-12 is involved in brain function and energy production in the body. ﻿ ﻿ If your B vitamins are depleted, you’ll be sluggish, and it can be hard to get your full serving with a vegetarian diet. Anecdotally, many people have found that B-12 gives them a flushed feeling—it helps transport oxygen around your body—and a burst of energy.

L-Theanine: Studies have shown l-theanine promotes "alert relaxation." ﻿ ﻿﻿Paired with caffeine, one study found that the amino acid can help young adults focus on demanding tasks. ﻿ ﻿

Green Tea Extract: Studies show green tea helps with memory and cognitive processing. ﻿ ﻿ Green tea also has neuroprotective capacities that protect brain function over time. ﻿ ﻿

Natural Caffeine: We all know the jolt of energy you get from caffeine, but it's worth mentioning these 50mg of caffeine are sourced from green coffee beans, which have antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. ﻿ ﻿

The Value: Unbeatable

All of Rae Wellness’s products are only $14.99 for a 30-day supply. Compared to other supplement brands, this is a steal. Compared to a daily coffee purchase, it’s an investment. Even at this low price, they donate 5% of purchases to nonprofit Girls Inc., which partners with schools to mentor young women and encourage them to be smart and bold.

Energy Capsules vs. Energy Drops

Rae Wellness also offers Energy Drops, which some of their customers prefer because the bottle is easy to take on the go. A dropper-full offers an entirely different set of vitamins (Vitamins B-1, B-3, and B-6), with only 5mg of caffeine. This is a great option if you’re not looking to replace your current caffeine fix, but add in a burst of vitamins. You can take the dropper alone or add it to your morning beverage.

I’ve used the Energy Drops on days where I’m inexplicably tired, when my I’ve already consumed by caffeine for the day and it just didn’t feel like enough. The B-vitamins replenish me when I’ve drank too much or haven’t eaten healthily.