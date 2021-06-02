Rachel Lindsay Says This Skincare Step Is a Game Changer for Dark Spots

During my recent Zoom call with Rachel Lindsay, I was immediately mesmerized by how radiant her skin appeared on camera. Gracefully accepting my compliment, the attorney and former Bachelorette lead candidly revealed that her youthful glow is the product of a personal milestone.

"Not to make you nervous, but my hormones started to change in my 30s," she says, explaining how she adopted an “intense” skincare routine after dismissing her twenty-something, less-is-more approach. “In my 20s, I wasn't taking care of what I was putting into my body or what I was putting onto my body. And I could get away with that.”

Now, the media personality is much more cautious about her beauty choices and the products she puts on her skin—which is why her latest partnership was a "no-brainer." As she told Byrdie exclusively, Lindsay is the newest brand ambassador for True Botanicals, the celeb-favorite skincare brand known for its high-quality ingredients and highly effective products. To celebrate the launch of the brand’s first-ever eye cream, available for pre-order today, we caught up with Lindsay to discuss her best skincare advice, the biggest beauty lesson she learned in 2020, and more.

True Botanicals

On Her Secret to Radiant Skin

"First and foremost, water. Then, True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil ($110). Growing up, you're not really told about the importance of oil. As an adult, I've taken charge of my skincare routine and noticed how oil has become a best friend to my changing skin. It really helps with my glow."

True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil $78 Shop

On Her Partnership with True Botanicals

"To me, it was a no-brainer. The moment I turned 30, I noticed that my hormones started to change. I started to deal with hyperpigmentation and dark spots, and I could no longer get away with using water and rubbing alcohol to get rid of blemishes. I searched for a clean brand, and True Botanicals really stood out to me because their products are made with plants.

"I love the new Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream ($78) because the key ingredient—the resurrection plant—deeply moisturizes and reduces the appearance of dark circles, fine lines, and wrinkles. Since I've been using it, I've really noticed a difference, especially for nights when I don’t get enough sleep. I get up really early in the morning to get into hair and makeup, and the eye cream keeps my skin glowing and youthful. "

True Botanicals Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream $78 Shop

On Her Beauty Routine

"The first word that comes to mind when I think of my beauty routine is busy. And I'm saying that in the most positive way! In my 20s, I did nothing. I'd even go to sleep with makeup on. Now that I’m in my 30s, I have an intense morning and night routine. If I take a day off, I notice the difference in my skin."

On Avoiding Stress Acne

"I'm going to be honest: I don't. Stress acne is something new to me. At first, I didn't realize the culprit behind my acne, but when I took a step back from my busy lifestyle during the pandemic, I realized it was stress. To combat it, I make time for myself and pay attention to what I’m putting in my body, as well as what I’m putting on it."

On the Self-Care Lesson She Learned in 2020

"Meditation—I think we all learned the importance of taking time for ourselves in 2020. It helps me feel radiant from the inside out."

On the Beauty Luxuries She Missed During Quarantine

"Threading and waxing my eyebrows! I'm would never dare try to tweeze my eyebrows myself, so I definitely missed that.

"Oh my gosh, you know what else I miss? Lipstick. A pop of color on my lips has always been my go-to. I love trying on different lipsticks, even in shades of blue and black. I'm definitely looking forward to wearing lipstick again without the concern of it getting all over my mask. "

On Her Best Skincare Advice

"Lather your face in oil day and night. I have combination skin, but it leans more towards the oily side. In the past, I would say, 'Oh, I'm not going to put on as much moisturizer. I'm not going to use oil because I'm already so shiny.' Now, it’s a game-changer. I'm telling you, it helps, especially with dark spots and hyperpigmentation."

On Her Next Big Project

I have some exciting things coming up, including the upcoming launch of my book, Miss Me with That. And I'm hoping to tap more into writing. I’ve also got some fun things with True Botanicals coming soon. For the rest, you'll have to wait and see. I hate to be so secretive, but that's my thing.